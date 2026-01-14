Technology News
English Edition

Google Pixel 10a Launch Timeline Leaked Alongside Colourways, Storage Options

Google Pixel 10a is said to be available in 128GB and 256GB storage options.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 January 2026 12:17 IST
Google Pixel 10a Launch Timeline Leaked Alongside Colourways, Storage Options

Photo Credit: Google

The Google Pixel 9a is available in Iris, Peony, Porcelain and Obsidian shades

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Pixel 10a could launch soon
  • Pixel 10a is expected to boast a dual rear camera unit
  • The price of Pixel 10a is speculated to start at $499
Advertisement

Google Pixel 10a is reportedly in development as the successor to the Pixel 9a. Although Google hasn't officially confirmed its existence, a recent leak suggests its possible launch timeline, colour choices, and storage variants. It is likely to be offered in four shades and two storage options. The Pixel 10a could feature a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to come with a dual rear camera unit led by a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 5,100mAh battery.

Google Pixel 10a Launch Timeline, Configurations (Expected)

In a post on Bluesky, Roland Quandt (‪@rquandt.bsky.social) claimed that Pixel 10a will hit stores around mid-February. This launch timeline indicates that Google's next midrange smartphone will arrive nearly a month earlier than the last year's Google Pixel 9a, which was launched in March 2025.

Google Pixel 10a Obsidian Berry Fog Lavender 128/256GB in retail around mid Feb.

— Roland Quandt (@rquandt.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 2:10 PM

Further, Pixel 10a is said to be available in 128GB and 256GB storage options. It is tipped to be offered in four colourways: Obsidian, Berry, Fog, and Lavender.‬ For comparison, the Pixel 9a came in Iris, Peony, Porcelain and Obsidian shades and the same 128GB and 256GB storage configurations.

Google Pixel 10a Specifications: What We Know So Far

The Pixel 10a recently passed Verizon's certification process. It is rumoured to feature a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with 2,000 nits peak brightness and a refresh rate ranging from 60Hz to 120Hz. It is expected to pack a dual rear camera unit, including a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera.

On the front, the Pixel 10a is likely to feature a 13-megapixel shooter. It is said to come with 8GB RAM and a 5,100mAh battery. This upcoming phone is said to run on Google's in-house Tensor G4 chipset.

Google is said to provide up to seven years of software support for the phone. The price of Pixel 10a is speculated to start at $499 (roughly Rs. 44,000) for the 128GB storage variant.

Google Pixel 9a

Google Pixel 9a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Minimal design with IP68 rating
  • Really good cameras
  • Very good battery life
  • Clean UI and seven years of OS updates
  • Good display
  • Doesn’t heat much
  • Bad
  • Thick display bezels with dated glass protection
  • Slow charging
  • 8GB RAM isn’t enough
Read detailed Google Pixel 9a review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Google Tensor G4
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5100mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2424 pixels
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Pixel 10a, Pixel 10a Specifications, Pixel 9a, Google, Pixel 10a Features, Google Pixel 10a
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Ubisoft Announces Layoffs at The Division and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Studio, Massive Entertainment

Related Stories

Google Pixel 10a Launch Timeline Leaked Alongside Colourways, Storage Options
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Sale Early Deals: iPhone 17 Price in India Drops Under Rs. 75,000
  2. Flipkart Reveals Deals on Phones For its Upcoming Sale: See Offers
  3. Here Are the Top 10 Deals on Smartphones During the Upcoming Amazon Sale
  4. Realme Neo 8 Colour Options, RGB Design Teased Ahead of Launch
  5. Apple Announces Creator Pro Bundle With Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro and More
  6. Google Pixel 10a Launch Timeline, Colourways and Storage Options Leaked
  7. This Realme P Series Phone Could Be Launched in India Soon
  8. Nothing Phones Will Get More Expensive in 2026
  9. Apple Said to Maintain Control Over Gemini-Powered Siri's Responses
  10. Best Earbuds Under Rs 3,000 in India You Can Buy Right Now
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Signature Box Price in India, Launch Date Leaked Ahead of Arrival: Expected Specifications
  2. Dhandoraa Now Streaming on Prime Video: Know Everything About This Telugu Drama Film Online
  3. Oppo 6t Series, Oppo A6 4G, Oppo A6x 4G Specifications, Colourways Listed Online; Could Launch Soon
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26 Leak: Base Model Could Finally Get 45W Fast Charging Upgrade
  5. Haier H5E Series 4K Smart Google TVs With Bezel-Less Design Launched in India: Price, Features
  6. Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026: Deals on iPhone 16, Pixel 10, and More Phones Revealed
  7. Google’s Response to OpenAI’s Healthcare Push Is an Open Model With Medical Imaging Capability
  8. Bandook OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Shabad: Reet Aur Riwaaz OTT Release: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  10. Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web Now Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch This Emraan Hashmi Starrer Series Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »