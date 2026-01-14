Google Pixel 10a is reportedly in development as the successor to the Pixel 9a. Although Google hasn't officially confirmed its existence, a recent leak suggests its possible launch timeline, colour choices, and storage variants. It is likely to be offered in four shades and two storage options. The Pixel 10a could feature a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to come with a dual rear camera unit led by a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 5,100mAh battery.

Google Pixel 10a Launch Timeline, Configurations (Expected)

In a post on Bluesky, Roland Quandt (‪@rquandt.bsky.social) claimed that Pixel 10a will hit stores around mid-February. This launch timeline indicates that Google's next midrange smartphone will arrive nearly a month earlier than the last year's Google Pixel 9a, which was launched in March 2025.

Google Pixel 10a Obsidian Berry Fog Lavender 128/256GB in retail around mid Feb. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 2:10 PM

Further, Pixel 10a is said to be available in 128GB and 256GB storage options. It is tipped to be offered in four colourways: Obsidian, Berry, Fog, and Lavender.‬ For comparison, the Pixel 9a came in Iris, Peony, Porcelain and Obsidian shades and the same 128GB and 256GB storage configurations.

Google Pixel 10a Specifications: What We Know So Far

The Pixel 10a recently passed Verizon's certification process. It is rumoured to feature a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with 2,000 nits peak brightness and a refresh rate ranging from 60Hz to 120Hz. It is expected to pack a dual rear camera unit, including a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera.

On the front, the Pixel 10a is likely to feature a 13-megapixel shooter. It is said to come with 8GB RAM and a 5,100mAh battery. This upcoming phone is said to run on Google's in-house Tensor G4 chipset.

Google is said to provide up to seven years of software support for the phone. The price of Pixel 10a is speculated to start at $499 (roughly Rs. 44,000) for the 128GB storage variant.