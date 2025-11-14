Following the launch of the Blade V80 Design in select markets on Wednesday, ZTE is now rumoured to be developing another smartphone. A tipster has shared images of the purported ZTE Nubia S2R, showcasing its design. It is expected to arrive as a budget smartphone from the brand. The unannounced handset appears to have a single camera and an LED flash at the back, while its front panel has noticeably thicker bezels.

ZTE Nubia S2R Leaked

Tipster Evan Blass shared images of the purported ZTE Nubia S2R in a post on X (formerly Twitter). While its specifications remain under wraps, the leaked images of the unannounced handset shed light on its design and a light grey colourway.

It is expected to have a hole-punch cutout on the display for the front camera. There appear to be thick bezels on the bottom half of the phone, which is usually associated with budget handsets.

The power and volume buttons are located on the right side of the frame, along with a third key which is accented in an orange colour. It is speculated to function either as a dedicated camera button or a programmable key for shortcuts. The left side of the phone is left clean, except for the SIM tray slot.

There is a single camera at the back of the phone, which appears to sit flush with the frame. The camera lens and LED flash placement resemble the iPhone 16e. The tipster did not reveal any other information about the purported ZTE Nubia S2R.

Meanwhile, the recently announced ZTE Blade V80 Design draws design inspirations from Apple's iPhone 17 series. It sports a 6.75-inch (900 x 1,940 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits peak brightness. For optics, the handset has a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The ZTE Blade V80 Design is powered by the Unisoc T7280 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM, 256GB of onboard storage, and a Mali-G57 MP1 GPU. It runs on Android 16. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 22.5W wired charging and 10W reverse charging.