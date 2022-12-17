Technology News
Nubia Z50 Teaser Videos Show Design; Confirm MyOS 13, 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras

Nubia Z50 is confirmed to carry a 5,000mAh battery.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 17 December 2022 13:22 IST
Nubia Z50 Teaser Videos Show Design; Confirm MyOS 13, 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Nubia

Nubia Z50 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Highlights
  • Nubia Z50 has a hole punch display design
  • The smartphone can be seen sporting a dual rear camera unit
  • Nubia Z50 is teased to come in three shades

Nubia Z50 is all set to go official in China on December 19, but ahead of it, the ZTE-owned smartphone brand has released images and videos, showing off the upcoming phone's design and a few specifications. The renders suggest three colour options for the Nubia Z50. It is shown featuring a hole-punch display at the front to house the selfie shooter. The Nubia Z50 is teased to run on the new MyOS 13 operating system and will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It will have a dual rear camera setup led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The Nubia Z50 is already confirmed to come with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Teaser videos and posters shared by Nubia on Weibo give a glimpse of the Nubia Z50. As mentioned, the handset is shown in three distinct shades with a hole-punch display design. Ring-like camera modules housing triple rear cameras led by 64-megapixel primary sensor are seen arranged on the upper left corner of the handset. Notably, the primary camera has a red colour border and is slightly raised from the body of the phone. It is teased to come with a 35mm custom optical system and the cameras are said to offer 8K video recording and 4k time-lapse photography. It will also support various other photography modes including Starry Sky Photography.

The Nubia Z50 is confirmed to run on the new MyOS 13. The latest custom skin by the company will come with a refreshed design and Nubia claims that it will provide a 30 percent increase in overall system performance. The MyOS 13 is likely to be based on the new Android 13. It will also offer a multi-dimensional heat dissipation system for thermal management during gaming.

The Nubia Z50 is confirmed to feature a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to deliver a standby time of up to 30 days with a single charge. It will be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with LPDDR5X memory and UFS 4.0 storage.

ZTE-backed Nubia has already announced that the launch of Nubia Z50 will take place on December 19. The launch event will begin at 2:00pm local time (11:30am IST).

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
