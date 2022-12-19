Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Nubia Z50 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 64 Megapixel Dual Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications

Nubia Z50 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 64-Megapixel Dual Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications

Nubia Z50 pricing starts at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 35,500).

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 19 December 2022 20:28 IST
Nubia Z50 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 64-Megapixel Dual Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Weibo/Nubia

Nubia Z50 (pictured) comes in three different colour variants

Highlights
  • The Nubia Z50 features a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display
  • The handset will go on sale in China on December 23
  • The Nubia Z50 is equipped with up to 16 GB of RAM

Nubia Z50 was launched in China on Monday following multiple leaks and teasers about the smartphone's design and specifications ahead of the announcement. The Nubia Z50 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and is available in up to 16GB RAM and 1TB internal storage options. The handset features a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display, with 1080x2400 pixel resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. Recently, the ZTE-owned brand had released images and videos of the Nubia Z50, showcasing the handset's design and specifications. Nubia has not yet confirmed if the phone will be launched in markets outside China.

Nubia Z50 price, availability

The Nubia Z50 has been priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 35,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant, CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs 40,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant, CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs 44,000) for the 12GB + 256 GB variant, and CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 47,000) for the 12GB + 512GB version. There is also a top-of-the-line 16GB RAM + 1TB storage option that is available for CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs 71,000).

The latest handset from Nubia is available to pre-order from the Nubia website in China and will go on sale at 10AM local time (7:30 AM IST) on December 23.

Nubia Z50 specifications

The Nubia Z50 runs Android 13-based MyOS 13 and features a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display, with 1080x2400 pixel resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and is equipped with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

In the camera department, the Nubia Z50 sports a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 64-megapixel primary lens (35mm, f/1.6) that supports OIS and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The front camera is a 16-megapixel shooter, housed in a centre hole-punch cutout at the top.

The smartphone is equipped with up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It is also equipped with gravitational acceleration sensor, light and proximity sensor, geomagnetism sensor, and gyroscope. The handset packs a 5000mAh battery and supports 80W fast charging. The White Island and Black Reef colour variants of the phone measure 162.9x72.9x8.46mm and weigh 199 grams, while the Lantau colour variant, which sports a vegetarian leather instead of glass on the back, measures 162.9x72.9x8.71mm and weighs 197 grams.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nubia, Nubia Z50, Nubia Z50 China launch, Nubia Z50 price, Nubia Z50 specifications
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Honor 80 GT Launch Date Set for December 26; Design, Specifications Teased Ahead of Launch: Details
BAYC Parent Yuga Labs Hires Former Activision Blizzard's Head as Chief Executive
Featured video of the day
Stuffcool's Alternative Chargers: Wireless Power Bank and GaN

Related Stories

Nubia Z50 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 64-Megapixel Dual Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Will Elon Musk Step Down as Twitter CEO? Poll Ends, Results Are In
  2. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  3. Moto G53 5G With 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  4. Nokia C31 With 3-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  5. 5G on iPhones Enabled in India With Airtel and Jio: How to Activate It
  6. Nothing Ear 2 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Database
  7. Stuffcool 5,000mAh Magnetic Wireless Power Bank for Apple Devices Launched
  8. JioCinema Records 32 Million Viewers During FIFA World Cup Finals
  9. Watch the New Trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer
  10. Acer Swift Edge With 16-Inch 4K OLED Display Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. BAYC Parent Yuga Labs Hires Former Activision Blizzard's Head as Chief Executive
  2. Nubia Z50 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 64-Megapixel Dual Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Honor 80 GT Launch Date Set for December 26; Design, Specifications Teased Ahead of Launch: Details
  4. Data Protection, Telecom Bills Likely to Be Tabled in Monsoon Session of Parliament: IT Minister Says
  5. Meta Warned of Potential Breach of EU Antitrust Laws Over Competition in Online Classified Advertising
  6. Kazakhstan’s CBDC to See Calculated, Phased Roll-Out Between 2023-2025: Report
  7. Google for India 2022 Highlights: Reading Doctor's Prescriptions, Multisearch for Indian Launguages, More
  8. FIFA World Cup 2022: JioCinema Records 32 Million Viewers During the Argentina vs France Final Match
  9. Twitter Users Vote in Favour of Elon Musk Stepping Down as Twitter Head as Poll Concludes: All Details
  10. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for January 5: Expected Specifications, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.