Nubia Z50 was launched in China on Monday following multiple leaks and teasers about the smartphone's design and specifications ahead of the announcement. The Nubia Z50 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and is available in up to 16GB RAM and 1TB internal storage options. The handset features a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display, with 1080x2400 pixel resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. Recently, the ZTE-owned brand had released images and videos of the Nubia Z50, showcasing the handset's design and specifications. Nubia has not yet confirmed if the phone will be launched in markets outside China.

Nubia Z50 price, availability

The Nubia Z50 has been priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 35,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant, CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs 40,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant, CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs 44,000) for the 12GB + 256 GB variant, and CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 47,000) for the 12GB + 512GB version. There is also a top-of-the-line 16GB RAM + 1TB storage option that is available for CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs 71,000).

The latest handset from Nubia is available to pre-order from the Nubia website in China and will go on sale at 10AM local time (7:30 AM IST) on December 23.

Nubia Z50 specifications

The Nubia Z50 runs Android 13-based MyOS 13 and features a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display, with 1080x2400 pixel resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and is equipped with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

In the camera department, the Nubia Z50 sports a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 64-megapixel primary lens (35mm, f/1.6) that supports OIS and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The front camera is a 16-megapixel shooter, housed in a centre hole-punch cutout at the top.

The smartphone is equipped with up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It is also equipped with gravitational acceleration sensor, light and proximity sensor, geomagnetism sensor, and gyroscope. The handset packs a 5000mAh battery and supports 80W fast charging. The White Island and Black Reef colour variants of the phone measure 162.9x72.9x8.46mm and weigh 199 grams, while the Lantau colour variant, which sports a vegetarian leather instead of glass on the back, measures 162.9x72.9x8.71mm and weighs 197 grams.

