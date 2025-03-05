Technology News
Nubia Neo 3 5G, Nubia Neo 3 GT 5G With 6,000mAh Battery, Bypass Charging Launched

Nubia Neo 3 5G and Neo 3 GT 5G are equipped with shoulder triggers.

Photo Credit: Nubia

Nubia Neo 3 series comes with a cyber-mecha design with RGB lighting units at the back

Highlights
  • Nubia Neo 3 5G series will go on sale in select markets in late March
  • The handsets are equipped with 16-megapixel selfie shooters
  • Nubia Neo 3 5G series carry 50-megapixel main camera sensors
Nubia Neo 3 5G was unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 alongside the Nubia Neo 3 GT 5G on Tuesday. Both handsets sport a "gamer-centric" cyber-mecha design with RGB lighting at the back. They are equipped with dual shoulder triggers to improve the users' experience and come with an AI Game Space 3.0 feature. The new Nubia Neo 3 phones support bypass charging and have 50-megapixel dual rear camera setups. The GT variant has a 4083mm² VC cooling system with multi-layer heat dissipation.

Nubia Neo 3 5G, Nubia Neo 3 GT 5G Price, Availability

Nubia Neo 3 5G price is set at EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 23,000), while the Nubia Neo 3 GT 5G (roughly Rs. 27,700) is priced at EUR 299. The phones will go on sale in select markets starting in late March, the company confirmed in a press release. The standard 5G version comes in Cyber Silver, Shadow Black, and Titanium Gold colour options, while the GT variant is offered in Electro Yellow and Interstellar Grey shades.

Nubia Neo 3 5G, Nubia Neo 3 GT 5G Features, Specifications

The Nubia Neo 3 5G sports a 6.8-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness level. The Nubia Neo 3 GT 5G carries a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1080x2392 pixels) AMOLED screen, with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 1,200Hz instant touch sampling rate, and up to 1,300nits of peak brightness level.

Nubia Neo 3 5G is powered by a Unisoc T8300 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM, while the  Nubia Neo 3 GT 5G comes with a Unisoc T9100 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM. They support up to 12GB of additional virtual RAM. They are equipped with AI Game Space 3.0 features and dual gaming shoulder triggers. The GT variant has a 4083mm² VC cooling system.

In the camera department, the Nubia Neo 3 5G series has a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor at the back. The phones get a 16-megapixel selfie shooter at the front.

The Nubia Neo 3 5G and Neo 3 GT 5G pack a 6,000mAh battery. The base model supports 33W, while the GT version supports 80W wired fast charging. They support bypass charging as well. For security, the phones get an in-display fingerprint sensor.

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

