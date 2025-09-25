OnePlus 15 is set to launch in China soon. The company has now shared several teasers revealing key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. The OnePlus 15 is confirmed to debut with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It will run ColorOS 16, which is based on Android 16, out of the box. It will also sport a display with a high refresh rate. The OnePlus 15 is expected to come with a triple rear camera unit and a 7,000mAh battery, according to previous reports.

OnePlus 15 Chipset, Display Details Teased

New teasers posted on Weibo have confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus 15 will debut with the newly launched Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Announced at Qualcomm's annual Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii on Wednesday, the flagship mobile processor features two prime cores clocked at 4.6GHz and six performance cores at 3.62GHz.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 17 series will launch in China on Thursday as the first handsets with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, and the Honor Magic 8 series and Realme GT 8 Pro are also confirmed to launch with the flagship chipset.

Additionally, the OnePlus 15 is confirmed to sport a 165Hz refresh rate display, which is a notable upgrade from the 120Hz panels seen on the OnePlus 13 and previous OnePlus flagship phones. This would enable support for high framerates while gaming on the phone, with some titles running at 165fps.

The OnePlus 15 will come with Android 16-based ColorOS 16. More details about the device will be revealed on September 26 during the OnePlus Gaming Conference 2025 in China.

The handset is expected to debut in China this October, with a global launch likely in early 2026. It is tipped to arrive in three colourways — black, titanium, and purple.

As per past leaks, the OnePlus 15 will have a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with a 1.5K resolution. It could feature an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance. It is said to get a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor, a 50-megapixel secondary camera, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

The OnePlus 15 is tipped to feature a 7,000mAh battery and 120W fast charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.