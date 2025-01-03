Realme 14 Pro 5G will launch in India in January alongside the Realme 14 Pro+ 5G. The company has yet to announce the exact launch date of the lineup, but design and several key features of the handsets have been revealed. The upcoming series will come with support for colour-changing rear panel technology and include variants with a vegan leather finish. The base Realme 14 Pro model has now been spotted on a benchmarking site. The listing suggests the chipset, RAM and operating system details of the phone.

Realme 14 Pro 5G Geekbench Listing

The Realme 14 Pro 5G with the model number RMX5056 has been spotted on Geekbench. It is seen with an octa-core chipset paired with an ARM Mali-G615 MC2 GPU and 8GB of RAM. The chipset has four cores clocking at a speed of 2.50GHz and another four clocking at 2.00 GHz, suggesting that the chipset could be the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC.

In the benchmarks, the handset scored 1,006 and 2,962 points in the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. The Realme 14 Pro 5G is listed to run on Android 15 with a Realme UI 6.0 skin on top.

Realme 14 Pro 5G Series Features

The Realme 14 Pro 5G series is confirmed to include a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, therefore, it is likely that the Pro+ variant will come with this chipset. The lineup is also set to get a 6,000mAh battery, quad-curved 1.5K AMOLED displays, and cold-sensitive colour-changing technology. The handsets are said to meet IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance.

For optics, the Realme 14 Pro 5G series will include an OIS-supported 50-megapixel Sony IMX896 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor paired with a telephoto lens with up to 3x optical and 6x lossless zoom support. For selfies and video calls, the lineup will include a 32-megapixel sensor. The handsets will be equipped with several AI-backed imaging and photo editing features to improve clarity.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.