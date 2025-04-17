Technology News
Samsung Reportedly Delays One UI 7 Rollout for Select Galaxy Phones to May and Later

Samsung says the update’s release schedule is subject to the model, country in which it is rolling out, and the network operator.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 April 2025 10:13 IST
Samsung Reportedly Delays One UI 7 Rollout for Select Galaxy Phones to May and Later

Samsung introduced One UI 7 with the Galaxy S25 series in January

Highlights
  • One UI 7 may be rolling out to Galaxy S24, Z Fold 6 this month
  • Galaxy Tab S9 FE, A35 5G, and A55 5G could receive it in June
  • The update timeline was reportedly spotted in the Samsung Members app
Days after Samsung commenced the One UI 7 rollout in South Korea, the global release schedule of the operating system (OS) is said to have been revealed. According to claims on social media, the company may have pushed back the Android 15-based update to May 2025 for several Galaxy devices including the Galaxy S23 series, while the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Tab A9 could receive it as late as June and July, respectively.

One UI 7 Release Schedule

This information comes from a Reddit post by @The_TAM who claims to have spotted the One UI 7 release schedule in the Samsung Members app. Found under the notice section, the accompanying screenshot hints towards the update still being on schedule for release in April for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Meanwhile, it is said to have been pushed back to May for the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Tab S10 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5, and several other Samsung devices. The social media post suggests that Samsung could further delay it by a month for the Galaxy Tab S9 FE series, Galaxy A35 5G, Galaxy A55 5G, and other models in the Galaxy A, Galaxy F, and Galaxy M lineup. They are expected to receive the One UI 7 update in June.

The screenshot suggests that the Android 15-based update for the Galaxy Tab A9 could be delayed till July. The entire One UI 7 release schedule is as follows:

April 25 May 25 June 25 July 25
Galaxy S24 series
Galaxy Z Flip6
Galaxy Z Fold6		 Galaxy Tab S10 series
Galaxy Z Flip5
Galaxy Z Fold5
Galaxy S23 series
Galaxy S24 FE
Galaxy Z Flip4
Galaxy Z Fold4
Galaxy Tab S9 series
Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
Galaxy S21 series
Galaxy S23 FE
Galaxy Tab S8 series
Galaxy S22 series
Galaxy S21 FE 5G		 Galaxy Tab S9 FE series
Galaxy A16 5G
Galaxy A35 5G
Galaxy A55 5G
Galaxy F16 5G
Galaxy M16 5G
Galaxy M35 5G
Galaxy M55 5G
Galaxy A34 5G
Galaxy A54 5G
Galaxy F15 5G
Galaxy M15 5G
Galaxy A25 5G
Galaxy F55 5G
Galaxy M55s 5G
Galaxy A05s
Galaxy A15 5G
Galaxy A73 5G
Galaxy F05
Galaxy F34 5G
Galaxy F54 5G
Galaxy M05
Galaxy M34 5G
Galaxy A14 series
Galaxy A33 5G
Galaxy A53 5G
Galaxy F14 series
Galaxy M14 series
Galaxy Tab A9+
Galaxy A06
Galaxy XCover7
Galaxy M33 5G
Galaxy M53 5G		 Galaxy Tab A9

Footnotes mention that the update's release schedule is subject to the model, country in which it is rolling out, and the network operator. Samsung may decide to halt the update process if an issue is encountered during the rollout phase, which is reported to have already happened for the Galaxy S24 series earlier this month due to a “serious” bug.

