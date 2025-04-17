Days after Samsung commenced the One UI 7 rollout in South Korea, the global release schedule of the operating system (OS) is said to have been revealed. According to claims on social media, the company may have pushed back the Android 15-based update to May 2025 for several Galaxy devices including the Galaxy S23 series, while the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Tab A9 could receive it as late as June and July, respectively.

One UI 7 Release Schedule

This information comes from a Reddit post by @The_TAM who claims to have spotted the One UI 7 release schedule in the Samsung Members app. Found under the notice section, the accompanying screenshot hints towards the update still being on schedule for release in April for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Meanwhile, it is said to have been pushed back to May for the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Tab S10 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5, and several other Samsung devices. The social media post suggests that Samsung could further delay it by a month for the Galaxy Tab S9 FE series, Galaxy A35 5G, Galaxy A55 5G, and other models in the Galaxy A, Galaxy F, and Galaxy M lineup. They are expected to receive the One UI 7 update in June.

The screenshot suggests that the Android 15-based update for the Galaxy Tab A9 could be delayed till July. The entire One UI 7 release schedule is as follows:

April 25 May 25 June 25 July 25 Galaxy S24 series

Galaxy Z Flip6

Galaxy Z Fold6 Galaxy Tab S10 series

Galaxy Z Flip5

Galaxy Z Fold5

Galaxy S23 series

Galaxy S24 FE

Galaxy Z Flip4

Galaxy Z Fold4

Galaxy Tab S9 series

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

Galaxy S21 series

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy Tab S8 series

Galaxy S22 series

Galaxy S21 FE 5G Galaxy Tab S9 FE series

Galaxy A16 5G

Galaxy A35 5G

Galaxy A55 5G

Galaxy F16 5G

Galaxy M16 5G

Galaxy M35 5G

Galaxy M55 5G

Galaxy A34 5G

Galaxy A54 5G

Galaxy F15 5G

Galaxy M15 5G

Galaxy A25 5G

Galaxy F55 5G

Galaxy M55s 5G

Galaxy A05s

Galaxy A15 5G

Galaxy A73 5G

Galaxy F05

Galaxy F34 5G

Galaxy F54 5G

Galaxy M05

Galaxy M34 5G

Galaxy A14 series

Galaxy A33 5G

Galaxy A53 5G

Galaxy F14 series

Galaxy M14 series

Galaxy Tab A9+

Galaxy A06

Galaxy XCover7

Galaxy M33 5G

Galaxy M53 5G Galaxy Tab A9

Footnotes mention that the update's release schedule is subject to the model, country in which it is rolling out, and the network operator. Samsung may decide to halt the update process if an issue is encountered during the rollout phase, which is reported to have already happened for the Galaxy S24 series earlier this month due to a “serious” bug.