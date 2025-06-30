Technology News
Samsung Issues Advisory to Galaxy Users, Asks Them to Activate Latest Anti-Theft Features

Samsung has urged Galaxy users to activate the anti-theft features in the wake of growing incidents of phone theft globally.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 June 2025 15:29 IST
Samsung Issues Advisory to Galaxy Users, Asks Them to Activate Latest Anti-Theft Features

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung recently started rolling out One UI 7 with security updates to existing features

  • Samsung offers several features with its Theft Protection suite
  • Theft Protection is Samsung’s multi-layered suite of anti-theft features
  • These features are being expanded to more devices with One UI 7 update
Samsung issued an advisory on Saturday to compatible Galaxy device users, encouraging them to activate the latest anti-theft features. The South Korean tech giant highlighted the rising cases of mobile theft and emphasised that the existing security features and the new ones added via the One UI 7 update will enable users to better protect their data and their device. The company recently started an awareness drive in the UK in partnership with the UK Home Office.

Samsung Brings New Anti-Robbery Features via One UI 7

In a newsroom post, Samsung highlighted that it is expanding the list of devices that are getting the updated anti-theft features and the new anti-robbery features with the One UI 7 update. These features were first released to the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, and are now available for the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S22 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, Z Fold 5, and the Z Flip 5. The company said more devices will be equipped with these features by the end of 2025.

The OS update introduced Theft Protection, Samsung's new suite of security features. The suite will comprise existing features such as Theft Detection Lock, Offline Device Lock, and Remote Lock, as well as new anti-robbery features such as Identity Check and Security Delay.

Notably, the South Korean tech giant highlights that the Theft Protection suite is built on the Android-powered safeguards, which are effective in scenarios where the thief does not know the device's PIN. Additionally, One UI 7 also adds new features for more critical scenarios where the credentials might have been exposed to the robber.

Samsung's anti-robbery features are aimed at the latter. Identity Check locks sensitive security settings behind a biometric authentication when the device is in an unfamiliar location. With this, even if the PIN is exposed, the user can ensure the data is not compromised. Another such feature is Security Delay, which triggers a one-hour waiting period if someone attempts to reset the biometric data of a device. In case a device is stolen, this buffer allows users to remotely lock the phone from a connected device (such as a PC or a tablet), before the bad actor can access the settings.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Theft Protection features, Samsung Anti Robbery features

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Theft Protection features, Samsung Anti Robbery features
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Xiaomi 16 Ultra Tipped to Use SmartSens Camera Sensor Instead of Sony LYT-900
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Leak Reveals Two New Multiplayer Modes

Samsung Issues Advisory to Galaxy Users, Asks Them to Activate Latest Anti-Theft Features
