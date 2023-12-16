OnePlus has announced the official launch date for the OnePlus 12 series in global markets. The OnePlus 12, which launched in China on December 5, is set to make its debut in the international markets, including India, on January 23, 2024. The flagship handset will be introduced alongside the OnePlus 12R at a OnePlus launch event. Earlier this month, a company executive had also revealed the January 23 global launch date for the smartphones.

In a teaser video posted on X late Friday, the Chinese manufacturer confirmed that the latest handsets will be introduced globally at a One Plus launch event scheduled for January 23, 7.30PM IST. The India pricing for OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R will also likely be revealed at the event. The microsite for the OnePlus 12 series launch has also gone live on the company's website. OnePlus is also offering interested customers a chance to win a free OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R by subscribing to the event.

The site also lists key specifications for OnePlus 12, but is yet to provide details about the OnePlus 12R. Previous reports, however, suggest that the smartphone will likely be a rebranded OnePlus Ace 3 — tipped to launch in China soon — in global markets.

Earlier this month, Alexander Vanderhaeghe, Country Manager at OnePlus Benelux, had also stated at the company's Never Settle community event in Antwerp that the OnePlus 12 would be launched in Europe and global markets on January 23. The phone will arrive alongside the OnePlus 12R, which will succeed the OnePlus 11R. The OnePlus 12R is expected to be targeted at gamers and will likely be priced lower than the flagship phone from OnePlus.

The OnePlus 12 was introduced in China on December 5, carrying Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired SuperVOOC charging support. The Snapdragon processor is paired with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4 inbuilt storage. The OnePlus 11 successor sports a 6.82-inch quad-HD+ (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) LTPO OLED screen with a refresh rate that ranges between 1Hz and 120Hz, and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The handset comes with Hasselblad-branded cameras, which include a 50-megapixel primary lens with a Sony LYT-808 sensor and optical image stabilisation (OIS). The phont also sports a 64-megapixel telephoto camera and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, the OnePlus 12 features a 32-megapixel for selfies and video calling.

The OnePlus 12 is priced at CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 50,700) for the base 12GB+256GB RAM and storage variant in China. The 16GB+512GB and 16GB+1TB variants are priced at CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 56,600) and CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 62,500), respectively. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line model with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage comes in at CNY 5,799 (roughly Rs. 68,400).

