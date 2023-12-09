Technology News

OnePlus 12 Global Launch Date Revealed by Executive, to Be Joined by OnePlus 12R: Report

OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch a smartphone targeted at gamers alongside the OnePlus 12.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 9 December 2023 11:28 IST
OnePlus is yet to officially confirm the OnePlus 12 launch date in India

Highlights
  • OnePlus 12 will reportedly launch in global markets on January 23
  • The company's flagship smartphone will arrive with the OnePlus 12R
  • OnePlus 12 India launch date is expected to announced in the coming days
OnePlus 12 is coming to global markets next month, according to a report. The smartphone maker is expected to launch its latest flagship phone in global markets — including India — weeks after it was unveiled in China. The OnePlus 12 is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and is equipped with a Hasselblad-tuned rear camera setup that includes a Sony LYT-808 sensor. The handset will make its debut alongside the OnePlus 12R, according to details reportedly shared by a company executive.

Hardware Info reports (in Dutch) that Alexander Vanderhaeghe, Country Manager at OnePlus Benelux, stated at the company's Never Settle community event in Antwerp on Friday that the OnePlus 12 will be launched in Europe and global markets on January 23. This is in line with previous reports that suggested a similar launch schedule for the handset.

The executive also stated that OnePlus would also launch its gaming-oriented R-series smartphone alongside the OnePlus 12, according to the report. Expected to arrive as the successor to the OnePlus 11R, the purported OnePlus 12R is expected to be targeted at gamers and could be available at a lower price than the flagship phone from OnePlus.

The OnePlus 12 is currently only available in China and the handset is powered by Qualcomm's 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset along with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The handset runs on Android 14-based ColorOS 14. It sports a 6.82-inch LTPO OLED screen with a 1Hz - 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits.

The handset features a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony LYT-808 sensor. It also features a 64-megapixel telephoto camera and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The company has equipped the OnePlus 12 with a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 5,400mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus 12 launch, OnePlus 12 specifications, OnePlus
David Delima
David Delima
Tata Group Submits Application to Set Up Semiconductor Plant in Assam, Chief Minister Says

