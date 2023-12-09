OnePlus 12 is coming to global markets next month, according to a report. The smartphone maker is expected to launch its latest flagship phone in global markets — including India — weeks after it was unveiled in China. The OnePlus 12 is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and is equipped with a Hasselblad-tuned rear camera setup that includes a Sony LYT-808 sensor. The handset will make its debut alongside the OnePlus 12R, according to details reportedly shared by a company executive.

Hardware Info reports (in Dutch) that Alexander Vanderhaeghe, Country Manager at OnePlus Benelux, stated at the company's Never Settle community event in Antwerp on Friday that the OnePlus 12 will be launched in Europe and global markets on January 23. This is in line with previous reports that suggested a similar launch schedule for the handset.

The executive also stated that OnePlus would also launch its gaming-oriented R-series smartphone alongside the OnePlus 12, according to the report. Expected to arrive as the successor to the OnePlus 11R, the purported OnePlus 12R is expected to be targeted at gamers and could be available at a lower price than the flagship phone from OnePlus.

The OnePlus 12 is currently only available in China and the handset is powered by Qualcomm's 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset along with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The handset runs on Android 14-based ColorOS 14. It sports a 6.82-inch LTPO OLED screen with a 1Hz - 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits.

The handset features a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony LYT-808 sensor. It also features a 64-megapixel telephoto camera and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The company has equipped the OnePlus 12 with a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 5,400mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

