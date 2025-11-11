Technology News
English Edition

Oppo, OnePlus Start Global Android 16 Rollout with ColorOS 16 and OxygenOS 16 Updates

The Android 16 updates are currently rolling out in stages for OnePlus and Oppo phones, and may take some time to reach all regions.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 11 November 2025 17:56 IST
Oppo, OnePlus Start Global Android 16 Rollout with ColorOS 16 and OxygenOS 16 Updates

OnePlus 13 (pictured) ships with Android 15-based OxygenOS 15

Highlights
  • Oppo’s ColorOS 16 update reaches Find X8, Find N5, and Find N3 series
  • ColorOS 16 brings smoother animations and improved performance
  • OnePlus OxygenOS 16 adds translucent design and new customisation options
Oppo and OnePlus have begun expanding the rollout of their Android 16-based software updates to more devices worldwide. Both companies have confirmed that several flagship smartphones and tablets are now receiving the stable update, which introduces new design elements, improved performance, and a variety of AI-based features. While the updates are currently rolling out in stages and may take some time to reach all regions, users in India and select global markets are already starting to see the new software arrive on their devices.

Oppo Expands ColorOS 16 Rollout with Android 16 Update for Flagship Devices

Oppo has begun rolling out the Android 16-based ColorOS 16 update to its flagship lineup, including the Find X8, Find X8 Pro, and Find N5. The rollout started globally on November 6 and is happening in stages, so availability may vary by region. Starting November 11, the update will also reach additional devices such as the Find N3, Find N3 Flip, and Oppo Pad 3 Pro. Oppo confirmed that these are stable builds, launching first for international variants.

ColorOS 16 brings major improvements to the overall user experience, with redesigned animations and smoother transitions for a more fluid interface. Oppo says navigation, scrolling, and app launches now feel faster and more responsive. The upgraded Trinity Engine boosts performance, offering better touch accuracy and system efficiency. The Always-On Display gets new customisation options, while motion wallpapers now feature an AI-driven depth effect for added realism.

AI plays a bigger role in the ColorOS 16 update, introducing enhanced tools like AI Portrait Glow, AI Eraser, Master Cut, and AI Mind Space. ColorOS 16 also integrates Google's Gemini Live for real-time, context-aware interactions. Additionally, Oppo has improved privacy features, giving users better data control and protection across the system.

OnePlus Brings OxygenOS 16 with Refined Design and Smarter AI Features

Meanwhile, OnePlus has also begun rolling out the Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 update to multiple devices, as previously confirmed. These include the OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R, OnePlus 13s, OnePlus 12, OnePlus Open, OnePlus Pad 3, and OnePlus Pad 2. The update introduces a major visual redesign and several smart features powered by AI.

OxygenOS 16 debuts a translucent interface inspired by Apple's Liquid Glass design, complete with Gaussian blur effects and softer edges. Users will notice these design elements most clearly in the Quick Settings panel, which has received additional customisation options, larger icons, and more flexible layouts.

The OxygenOS 16 update also enhances icon theming across the entire interface, refreshes the app drawer with a new bottom search bar and categorised tabs, and adds AI tools to the Recorder and Mind Space apps. Both Oppo and OnePlus are expected to expand the rollout of Android 16 to more global regions in the coming weeks.

Further reading: ColorOS 16, OxygenOS 16, Android 16, Oppo Find X8, Oppo Find X8 Pro, Oppo Find N5, Oppo Find N3, Oppo Find N3 Flip, Oppo Pad 3 Pro, OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R, OnePlus 13s, OnePlus 12, OnePlus Open, OnePlus Pad 3, OnePlus Pad 2, Oppo, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
SenseTime's Open-Source SenseNova-SI AI Model Said to Outperform GPT-5, Gemini 2.5 Pro in Spatial Intelligence
Microsoft Discovers Vulnerability That Lets Hackers See ChatGPT and Gemini’s Conversation Topics

