OnePlus 12 — expected to debut later this year as the Chinese smartphone maker's successor to the OnePlus 11 — could be the first smartphone to feature the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC from Qualcomm, according to a tipster. The handset is said to be equipped with up to 24GB of RAM. It is also tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel sensor and pack a 5,400mAh battery with up to 100W wired fast charging support.

According to details shared by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo, the OnePlus 12 will be powered by the purported Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, paired with 16GB or 24GB of RAM. The handset will have a large vapour chamber (VC) for heat dissipation. The company plans to launch the phone at the end of the year and it could be the first to feature the new flagship chipset, the tipster claims.

The OnePlus 12 is said to be equipped with a curved display with a 2K resolution and support for high-frequency pulse-width modulation (PWM) dimming. The display is tipped to feature an ultra-thin optical fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

OnePlus' flagship smartphone could be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX900-series sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 64-megapixel 3x periscope telephoto camera. Previous reports also hinted at the arrival of a periscope zoom camera on the OnePlus 12.

Digital Chat Station also claims that the OnePlus 12 will pack a 5,400mAh battery, which is considerably larger than the one on the OnePlus 11. The handset is said to support SuperVOOC charging over a USB Type-C port at 100W. It will also support wireless charging at 50W, according to the tipster.

The OnePlus 12 was previously tipped to launch with Android 14 out-of-the-box with OxygenOS on top. In addition to the specifications listed above, it was also said to be equipped with 256GB of UFS 4 storage. The smartphone will reportedly sport a 6.7-inch LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display and feature a 32-megapixel front facing camera for selfies and video chats.

