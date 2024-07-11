Technology News

OnePlus 12R to Get a Sunset Dune Colour Variant in India Soon

OnePlus 12R will soon be available in three colour options in India.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 July 2024 19:21 IST
OnePlus 12R to Get a Sunset Dune Colour Variant in India Soon

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus has not disclosed the availability of the Sunset Dune variant

Highlights
  • OnePlus 12R was launched in India in January
  • It runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip
  • OnePlus 12R runs on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14
Advertisement

OnePlus 12R will be shortly available in a new colourway in India, the Chinese tech brand confirmed on Wednesday (July 11) through a social media post. The handset debuted in January alongside the OnePlus 12 in Cool Blue and Iron Gray colour options with a starting price tag of Rs. 39,999. The OnePlus 12R is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC charging support.

Through X, OnePlus announced that the OnePlus 12R will soon get a new colour option in India called Sunset Dune. The brand has shared an image showing the camera unit of new colour variant. The upcoming colour variant will join Cool Blue and Iron Gray shades.

OnePlus has not disclosed the availability and features of the Sunset Dune variant, but we can expect it to come with a similar set of specifications and price tag as other colour variants. The OnePlus 12R Sunset Dune is expected to look like the OnePlus Ace 3's Minsha Gold (translated from Chinese) finish.

The OnePlus 12R was unveiled in India in January with a price tag of Rs. 39,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. The 16GB+256GB model was available for Rs. 45,999. As present, it is listed on Flipkart with a starting price of Rs. Rs. 39,000.

OnePlus 12R specifications

The OnePlus 12R runs on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 and boasts a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,264x2,780 pixels) LTPO 4.0 AMOLED screen. It has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip under the hood alongside 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and a maximum of 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. For optics, the phone flaunts a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It has a 16-megapixel selfie camera and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC wired charging.

OnePlus 12R

OnePlus 12R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • Flagship-level performance
  • Superfast 100W charging
  • Good main rear camera
  • Bad
  • Overall average camera setup
  • No eSIM
Read detailed OnePlus 12R review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2780x1264 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus 12R, OnePlus 12R Price in India, OnePlus 12R Specifications, OnePlus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Web3 Startups Surge in Asia, Europe as New Legislation, Crypto-AI Mergers Gain Traction: Report

Related Stories

OnePlus 12R to Get a Sunset Dune Colour Variant in India Soon
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft Surface Laptop 7, Surface Pro 11 Launched in India: Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 First Impressions
  3. HMD's First Smartphone in India Could Be Revealed on This Date
  4. Infinix Note 40X 5G Leaks in Live Image; Specifications Tipped
  5. Redmi K70 Ultra, Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, Mix Flip Tipped to Debut on This Date
  6. iPhone 16 Pro Models May Let You Top Up Their Batteries Faster
  7. Honor 200 5G Series Camera Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. NBA 2K25 Sets September 6 Release Date, PC Version to Get New-Gen Features
  2. Wear OS 5 Will No Longer Support Watch Faces Not Developed Using WFF, Says Google
  3. OnePlus 12R to Get a Sunset Dune Colour Variant in India Soon
  4. Realme Buds Air 6 Royal Violet Colour Variant to Launch in India on July 15
  5. Web3 Startups Surge in Asia, Europe as New Legislation, Crypto-AI Mergers Gain Traction: Report
  6. DMRC Launches Digital QR Code-Based Ticketing Service Via Amazon Pay
  7. Infinix Note 40X 5G Live Image Leaked; Said to Get MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 108-Megapixel Rear Camera
  8. Google Photos Reportedly Developing New Feature That Lets Users Share Weekly Highlights With Others
  9. Google Makes Passkeys Available in Advanced Protection Program for High-Risk Users
  10. Samsung Brings Galaxy AI-Powered Live Translate Feature to Third-Party Apps
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »