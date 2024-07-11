OnePlus 12R will be shortly available in a new colourway in India, the Chinese tech brand confirmed on Wednesday (July 11) through a social media post. The handset debuted in January alongside the OnePlus 12 in Cool Blue and Iron Gray colour options with a starting price tag of Rs. 39,999. The OnePlus 12R is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC charging support.

Through X, OnePlus announced that the OnePlus 12R will soon get a new colour option in India called Sunset Dune. The brand has shared an image showing the camera unit of new colour variant. The upcoming colour variant will join Cool Blue and Iron Gray shades.

OnePlus has not disclosed the availability and features of the Sunset Dune variant, but we can expect it to come with a similar set of specifications and price tag as other colour variants. The OnePlus 12R Sunset Dune is expected to look like the OnePlus Ace 3's Minsha Gold (translated from Chinese) finish.

The OnePlus 12R was unveiled in India in January with a price tag of Rs. 39,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. The 16GB+256GB model was available for Rs. 45,999. As present, it is listed on Flipkart with a starting price of Rs. Rs. 39,000.

OnePlus 12R specifications

The OnePlus 12R runs on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 and boasts a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,264x2,780 pixels) LTPO 4.0 AMOLED screen. It has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip under the hood alongside 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and a maximum of 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. For optics, the phone flaunts a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It has a 16-megapixel selfie camera and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC wired charging.