OnePlus 13 is confirmed to launch in China in October. The OnePlus 12 successor is teased to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset which is also expected to be unveiled next month. Ahead of any new details, a tipster has leaked a design render of the upcoming OnePlus handset and suggested that the phone will likely get a vegan leather finish. The tipster hints at some of the key specifications of the anticipated smartphone as well. Notably, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered OnePlus 12 came with a glass rear panel.

OnePlus 13 Design (Expected)

Tipster Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) shared the design render of the OnePlus 13 in an X post. The tipster noted that the image shared was an approximation of what the phone is expected to look like and not an official render.

OnePlus 13 more or less will look like this 😀

Green Color will most likely to come with Vegan leather back!



Expected Specs :-

~6.82" 2K OLED 10 bit 120 Hz LTPO BOE X2 micro quad curved display

~ Snapdragon 8 Gen 4

~50 MP LYT 808 1/1.4" Main + 50 MP LYT 600 1/1.95" Periscope… pic.twitter.com/kXKwUjw3Nf — Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) September 17, 2024

The handset is shown in a green colourway and the tipster claims that it will likely have a vegan leather finish. If true, it will be different from the OnePlus 12 which came with a glass back. Since this is not an official render, details like the sensors or logo placements are not proper.

A large, circular rear camera module is seen on the OnePlus 13 render that is placed towards the left of the upper half of the panel. Unlike the OnePlus 12, the camera module does not touch the edge of the handset. Rough outlines of the volume rocker and the power button as well as the alert slider appear on the right and left edges, respectively.

Notably, OnePlus' China President Louis Lee suggested in a recent Weibo post that the OnePlus 13 design leak is not accurate. Quoting a different post which shows a design render similar to the one described above, Lee said that the version of the handset he has is different from the one doing rounds of the rumour mill.

OnePlus 13 Specifications (Expected)

The OnePlus 13 is teased to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. The tipster adds that the handset will likely sport a 6.82-inch 2K 10-bit LTPO BOE X2 micro quad curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the OnePlus 13 is expected to come with a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel Sony LYT 808 1/1.4-inch primary sensor alongside a 50- megapixel Sony LYT 600 1/1.95-inch periscope shooter and a 50-megapixel sensor paired with an ultrawide lens.

OnePlus is tipped to pack either a 6,000mAh or a 6,100mAh battery in the OnePlus 13. The phone will likely support 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. It is expected to support NFC connectivity. The handset could also be equipped with an IP68/69-rated build for dust and water resistance as well as an IR Blaster and a dual stereo speaker unit.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.