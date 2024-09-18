Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 13 Leaked Design Render Suggests New Vegan Leather Finish; Key Features Tipped Again

OnePlus 13 Leaked Design Render Suggests New Vegan Leather Finish; Key Features Tipped Again

OnePlus 13 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 September 2024 18:03 IST
OnePlus 13 Leaked Design Render Suggests New Vegan Leather Finish; Key Features Tipped Again

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 13 is expected to succeed the OnePlus 12 (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus 13 is expected to carry three 50-megapixel rear cameras
  • The handset will likely come with an IP68/69-rated build
  • The OnePlus 13 may support 100W wired fast charging
Advertisement

OnePlus 13 is confirmed to launch in China in October. The OnePlus 12 successor is teased to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset which is also expected to be unveiled next month. Ahead of any new details, a tipster has leaked a design render of the upcoming OnePlus handset and suggested that the phone will likely get a vegan leather finish. The tipster hints at some of the key specifications of the anticipated smartphone as well. Notably, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered OnePlus 12 came with a glass rear panel.

OnePlus 13 Design (Expected)

Tipster Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) shared the design render of the OnePlus 13 in an X post. The tipster noted that the image shared was an approximation of what the phone is expected to look like and not an official render.

The handset is shown in a green colourway and the tipster claims that it will likely have a vegan leather finish. If true, it will be different from the OnePlus 12 which came with a glass back. Since this is not an official render, details like the sensors or logo placements are not proper.

A large, circular rear camera module is seen on the OnePlus 13 render that is placed towards the left of the upper half of the panel. Unlike the OnePlus 12, the camera module does not touch the edge of the handset. Rough outlines of the volume rocker and the power button as well as the alert slider appear on the right and left edges, respectively.

Notably, OnePlus' China President Louis Lee suggested in a recent Weibo post that the OnePlus 13 design leak is not accurate. Quoting a different post which shows a design render similar to the one described above, Lee said that the version of the handset he has is different from the one doing rounds of the rumour mill.oneplus 13 design weibo louis lee inline op13

OnePlus 13 Specifications (Expected)

The OnePlus 13 is teased to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. The tipster adds that the handset will likely sport a 6.82-inch 2K 10-bit LTPO BOE X2 micro quad curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. 

For optics, the OnePlus 13 is expected to come with a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel Sony LYT 808 1/1.4-inch primary sensor alongside a 50- megapixel Sony LYT 600 1/1.95-inch periscope shooter and a 50-megapixel sensor paired with an ultrawide lens. 

OnePlus is tipped to pack either a 6,000mAh or a 6,100mAh battery in the OnePlus 13. The phone will likely support 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. It is expected to support NFC connectivity. The handset could also be equipped with an IP68/69-rated build for dust and water resistance as well as an IR Blaster and a dual stereo speaker unit.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP65 rated
  • Vibrant 120Hz QHD+ display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Smooth and bloatware-free software
  • Quality primary and telephoto cameras
  • Good for gaming
  • Bad
  • Minor quality issues
  • Ultra-wide angle camera could be better
  • Low light selfies are below average
Read detailed OnePlus 12 review
Display 6.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13 design, OnePlus 13 specifications, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Gemini on Web Gets Google Keep, Google Tasks Extensions Support

Related Stories

OnePlus 13 Leaked Design Render Suggests New Vegan Leather Finish; Key Features Tipped Again
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart BBD 2024 Sale: These Flagship Phones to Be Priced Under Rs. 40,000
  2. Reliance Jio Offers 1 Year Free AirFiber With Diwali Dhamaka Offer
  3. OnePlus 13 Could Offer Vegan Leather Finish; Key Features Tipped
  4. Xiaomi 14T Series Will Offer Circle to Search and These AI Capabilities
  5. Infinix Zero 40 5G With AI Features Launched in India: See Price
  6. Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Review
  7. Samsung Reportedly Testing One UI 7 Ahead of Anticipated Beta Release
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25+ Design Renders, Battery Details Surface Online
  9. Vivo V40e India Launch, Design, Key Features Confirmed: Price Tipped
  10. Amazfit T-Rex 3 Now Available for Pre-Order in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazfit Helio Ring Now Available for Pre-Order in India in Three Size Options: Price, Specifications
  2. Realme GT 6 Reportedly Getting Google’s Magic Compose and Five Other AI Features
  3. Meta Inks Long Term Deal With Ray-Ban to Extend Smart Glasses Partnership
  4. Reliance Jio Announces ‘Diwali Dhamaka’ Offer With 1 Year Complimentary AirFiber Subscription: Details
  5. OnePlus 13 Leaked Design Render Suggests New Vegan Leather Finish; Key Features Tipped Again
  6. Gemini on Web Gets Google Keep, Google Tasks Extensions Support
  7. Infinix Zero 40 5G With Infinix AI, MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC Launched in India
  8. Honor Tipped to Launch 10mm Tri-Fold Smartphone; Might Be Thinner Than Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design
  9. Snapchat to Introduce AI-Powered Video Generation Tool for Creators, Improvements to My AI
  10. Snapchat Spectacles Fifth Generation With AR Capabilities, 45-Minutes of Battery Life Unveiled
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »