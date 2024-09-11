OnePlus 13 has been in the news for some time and a top OnePlus executive recently confirmed that the flagship will debut in China next month. The upcoming handset is teased to come with the latest high-end mobile processor from Qualcomm and now an alleged Geekbench listing suggests that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC will power the OnePlus 13. The handset was reportedly spotted on the benchmarking platform with impressive scores across single and multi-core tests.

OnePlus 13 Spotted in Geekbench Database

Tipster Digital Chat Station spotted the OnePlus 13 on the Geekbench website with the model number PJZ110. The screenshots of the listing shared by the tipster suggest that the handset will run on Android 14. It appears to have scored 3,236 points in single-core tests and 10,049 points in multi-core testing. The handset could pack 14.8GB of RAM, which is likely to be translated to 16GB on paper.

As per the alleged Geekbench listing, the OnePlus 13 runs on a Qualcomm chip codenamed Sun with six CPU cores clocking at 3.53GHz and two CPU cores with a peak frequency of 2.32GHz. The codename and CPU speeds are said to be connected with the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset is expected to be unveiled at the Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2024 event next month. The OnePlus 13 is believed to be the first phone to run on this new chipset. The phone's launch could take place shortly after the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 launch, presumably in the last week of October.

Louis Lee, OnePlus China's president, recently confirmed the arrival of the OnePlus 13 on Weibo "next month". It is claimed to pack the “latest generation” of flagship chipset and deliver 120 frames per second (fps) in the Genshin Impact game.

OnePlus 13 is tipped to feature a 6.8-inch screen with 2K resolution. It could pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. It is said to feature a triple rear camera system, featuring a 50-megapixel LYT-808 main camera.

