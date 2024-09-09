Technology News
OnePlus 13 With ‘Latest Generation’ Flagship Chipset Confirmed to Launch in China in October: Expected Specifications

OnePlus 13's processor is said to be designed by a team which previously developed PC chips.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 September 2024 16:41 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 13 is the purported successor to OnePlus 12 (pictured above)

Highlights
  • OnePlus 13 will launch in China in October, company official confirms
  • The handset will be able to play Genshin Impact in 120fps
  • It is speculated to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset
OnePlus 13 will launch in China as part of the company's latest flagship smartphone lineup, according to a notable OnePlus official. The handset will be equipped with the “latest generation” flagship chipset and is touted to play graphic-intensive mobile games such as Genshin Impact at an ultra-high frame rate. This confirmation of its launch timeline builds upon previous OnePlus 13 leaks which hinted that the purported smartphone may support up to 100W wired fast charging.

OnePlus 13 Launch Timeline

In a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, OnePlus' China President Louis Lee revealed that the company's upcoming flagship product – the OnePlus 13 – will debut in China “next month”. This suggests an October launch for the purported handset, but only in China.

As per the official, it will be powered by the “latest generation” of flagship chipset, hinting at the inclusion of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor which could be launched at the Snapdragon Summit next month in Hawaii. This SoC will have a self-developed dual-core architecture which is claimed to boost the mobile platform performance. The processor is said to be designed by a team which previously developed PC chips.

This chip, coupled with the company's “exclusive” technology, will achieve a graphical performance of up to 120 frames per second (fps) in Genshin Impact – a game which boasts high visual fidelity.

This development corroborates a previous leak by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) which suggested that the OnePlus 13 may debut in China in the last week of October or the first week of November.

OnePlus 13 Specifications (Expected)

OnePlus 13 is reported to sport a 120Hz flat display with a 2K resolution and curved edges. In terms of optics, it may get a 50-megapixel camera with an ultra-wide lens and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom capability. The purported handset may be backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 100W (wired) and 50W (wireless) fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Apple Intelligence’s Reported Delay Might Impact iPhone 16 Series Sales

