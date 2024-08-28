Technology News
OnePlus 13 Battery, Charging and Camera Details Leaked Again; Said to Support 100W Fast Charging

OnePlus 13 could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 28 August 2024 11:07 IST
OnePlus 13 Battery, Charging and Camera Details Leaked Again; Said to Support 100W Fast Charging

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 13 is expected to succeed the OnePlus 12 (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus 13 may get a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit
  • The handset is expected to have an IP69-rated build
  • The OnePlus 13 could pack a 6,000mAh battery
OnePlus 13 is expected to launch as a successor to the OnePlus 12, which was unveiled in China in December 2023. The purported handset has been doing rounds of the rumour mill over the past few weeks. Key specifications of the phone including chipset, display, camera, battery and charging details have been leaked previously. The expected launch timeline, price range as well as design changes of the anticipated smartphone have been tipped. Now, a tipster has reiterated some of the key expected battery, charging and camera details.

OnePlus 13 Specifications (Expected)

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the OnePlus 13 is expected to be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery. The post was cited in a recent Gizmochina report. It added that the smartphone will likely support 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

The anticipated OnePlus 13 may get a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 camera sensor with an f/1.6 aperture. The handset is also said to come with an O916T haptic motor. These features are similar to the ones seen in the current OnePlus 12 model.

Earlier leaks suggested that the OnePlus 13 rear camera module may include a 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom. The phone could get a 2K 120Hz flat display with curved edges. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset and come with an IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance. For security, it may get an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

OnePlus 13 Launch Timeline (Expected)

The OnePlus 13 is expected to launch between October and November this year, according to an earlier report. The handset may not feature the circular camera module but could retain the same lens arrangements as the OnePlus 12. It is expected to be priced similarly to the preceding model. Notably, at launch, the OnePlus 12 was priced at Rs. 64,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB option.

OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP65 rated
  • Vibrant 120Hz QHD+ display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Smooth and bloatware-free software
  • Quality primary and telephoto cameras
  • Good for gaming
  • Bad
  • Minor quality issues
  • Ultra-wide angle camera could be better
  • Low light selfies are below average
Read detailed OnePlus 12 review
Display 6.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
