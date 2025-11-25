OnePlus 15 was recently launched in India, while the OnePlus 15R is scheduled to be unveiled soon. Similarly, the Vivo X300 Pro and Vivo X300 are set to debut in the country in early December. Both lineups currently have two phones. However, this might change soon, as a tipster has revealed that the two Chinese tech firms are planning to unveil the OnePlus 15s and Vivo X300 FE in India soon. The key specifications of the purported compact phones have also surfaced online, hinting at the performance they might offer. Both are expected to be powered by different Snapdragon 8 series chipsets, while sporting triple rear cameras.

Vivo X300 FE, OnePlus 15s Features, India Launch Timeline (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Debayan Roy (@GadgetsData) has leaked the key specifications of two smartphones, the Vivo X300 FE and OnePlus 15s. Both handsets are said to launch in India soon, while sporting a compact form factor. Moreover, they could be the third handset in the Vivo X300 series and the OnePlus 15 lineup, respectively. However, the Chinese smartphone makers have yet to confirm the launches of the two phones.

The Vivo X300 FE is tipped to sport a 6.3-inch flat OLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, which will be launched by the chipmaker on November 26.

Vivo's next handset might be equipped with a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel main shooter. Additionally, it said to feature a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x zoom capability and an unspecified ultrawide camera on the back. It could pack a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 15s is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm's flagship octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process. It could be equipped with a 6.3-inch flat OLED screen, while offering 1.5K resolution and up to 165Hz refresh rate. If this is true, it might feature a similar display to the tech firm's OnePlus 15.

Additionally, the OnePlus 15s could get a triple rear camera unit, too. It is said to be equipped with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor, and an ultrawide camera on the rear. The rumoured OnePlus 15s is rumoured to be backed by a 7,000mAh cell. Both phones, the OnePlus 15s and the Vivo X300 FE, could ship with an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance, and a metal frame. Other details about the two are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.