Technology News
English Edition

Vivo X300 FE, OnePlus 15s India Launch Tipped; Specifications, Features Leaked

Vivo X300 FE could be the third phone in the company’s flagship Vivo X300 series.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 November 2025 18:23 IST
Vivo X300 FE, OnePlus 15s India Launch Tipped; Specifications, Features Leaked

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 15s is the anticipated successor to the OnePlus 13s (pictured)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • OnePlus 15s might sport a 6.3-inch display
  • Vivo X300 FE could get triple rear cameras
  • OnePlus and Vivo are yet to confirm the launches
Advertisement

OnePlus 15 was recently launched in India, while the OnePlus 15R is scheduled to be unveiled soon. Similarly, the Vivo X300 Pro and Vivo X300 are set to debut in the country in early December. Both lineups currently have two phones. However, this might change soon, as a tipster has revealed that the two Chinese tech firms are planning to unveil the OnePlus 15s and Vivo X300 FE in India soon. The key specifications of the purported compact phones have also surfaced online, hinting at the performance they might offer. Both are expected to be powered by different Snapdragon 8 series chipsets, while sporting triple rear cameras.

Vivo X300 FE, OnePlus 15s Features, India Launch Timeline (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Debayan Roy (@GadgetsData) has leaked the key specifications of two smartphones, the Vivo X300 FE and OnePlus 15s. Both handsets are said to launch in India soon, while sporting a compact form factor. Moreover, they could be the third handset in the Vivo X300 series and the OnePlus 15 lineup, respectively. However, the Chinese smartphone makers have yet to confirm the launches of the two phones.

The Vivo X300 FE is tipped to sport a 6.3-inch flat OLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, which will be launched by the chipmaker on November 26.

Vivo's next handset might be equipped with a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel main shooter. Additionally, it said to feature a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x zoom capability and an unspecified ultrawide camera on the back. It could pack a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 15s is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm's flagship octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process. It could be equipped with a 6.3-inch flat OLED screen, while offering 1.5K resolution and up to 165Hz refresh rate. If this is true, it might feature a similar display to the tech firm's OnePlus 15.

Additionally, the OnePlus 15s could get a triple rear camera unit, too. It is said to be equipped with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor, and an ultrawide camera on the rear. The rumoured OnePlus 15s is rumoured to be backed by a 7,000mAh cell. Both phones, the OnePlus 15s and the Vivo X300 FE, could ship with an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance, and a metal frame. Other details about the two are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Improved design and attractive colour options
  • Flawless flagship performance
  • Clean, polished, and feature-rich software
  • Exceptional battery life and charging speeds
  • Bad
  • 165Hz is not worth the lower display resolution
  • No alert slider
  • Hasselblad-exclusive features missing
  • Expensive
Read detailed OnePlus 15 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
OnePlus 13s

OnePlus 13s

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact form factor
  • Flagship-grade CPU performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Some useful AI features
  • Long-lasting battery
  • Four years of Android OS upgrades
  • No bloatware
  • Bad
  • Telephoto camera performance
  • Lacks an ultrawide camera
Read detailed OnePlus 13s review
Display 6.32-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5850mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo X300 FE, OnePlus 15s, Vivo X300 FE India Launch, OnePlus 15s India Launch, Vivo X300 FE Specifications, OnePlus 15s Specifications, OnePlus, Vivo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Telegram Rolls Out Live Stories, Repeated Messages, and Other Creator-Focused Features

Related Stories

Vivo X300 FE, OnePlus 15s India Launch Tipped; Specifications, Features Leaked
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 15: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Launch in India
  2. iQOO 15 Mini Launch Timeline Leaked; May Arrive With This Chipset
  3. OnePlus Ace 6T Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of China Debut
  4. Adobe Launches Photoshop Chrome Extension, Offers One Year of Free Access
  5. Vivo X300 FE, OnePlus 15s Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  6. Steam Black Friday Deals: Best Games Under Rs. 500 and More
  7. Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 50,000 During Black Friday Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel Ramps Up Xstream Fiber Rollout Amid Surge in India’s Connected Homes
  2. OnePlus Ace 6T Charging Speed, Cooling System, Other Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Could Get One UI 8.5 Beta Soon; Update Spotted on Samsung Server: Report
  4. Sam Altman and Jony Ive’s AI Device Prototype Finalised, Could Launch Within Two Years
  5. Vivo X300 FE, OnePlus 15s India Launch Tipped; Specifications, Features Leaked
  6. Google Chrome for Android Could Soon Let You Share Your Approximate Location With Websites
  7. Telegram Rolls Out Live Stories, Repeated Messages, and Other Creator-Focused Features
  8. OnePlus Watch Lite Design Teased; Will Launch in Europe Alongside OnePlus 15R, OnePlus Pad 2
  9. Acting My Age Starring Kevin Hart Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know About This Comedy Special
  10. The Golden Combi Season 2 Streaming Now on Amazon Prime Video: Know Everything About This Japanese Comedy Show
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »