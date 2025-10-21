Technology News
OnePlus 15 Battery Capacity, Charging Speed Teased Ahead of October 27 Launch

OnePlus 15 is scheduled to launch in China on October 27.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 October 2025 12:43 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 15 will carry a redesigned square triple-rear camera module

Highlights
  • OnePlus 15 is confirmed to launch in India soon
  • OnePlus 15 will sport a BOE OLED display
  • The phone will carry a redesigned rear camera unit
OnePlus 15 is set to launch in China on October 27 as the successor to last year's flagship model, the OnePlus 13. The Shenzhen-based tech firm has been gradually teasing various specifications and features of the phone, including its design, chipset, and colourways. Now, the company has confirmed that the OnePlus 15 will pack a 7,300mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support, which would be a noteworthy upgrade over its predecessor. Recently, a OnePlus executive also revealed that the smartphone will feature the new self-developed DetailMax image engine, too.

OnePlus 15 Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese smartphone maker confirmed that the OnePlus 15 will pack a 7,300mAh Glacier Battery with 120W Super Flash Charge and 50W Wireless Flash Charge support (translated from Chinese). This is in line with a recent report, which suggested similar battery capacity and fast charging support for the phone. This means the flagship handset will arrive with a significantly larger battery than its predecessor, the OnePlus 13, which is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery.

The OnePlus 15 is confirmed to feature Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which was unveiled during the Snapdragon Summit 2025. The smartphone will run on Android 16-based ColorOS 16 in China. However, in India, it will ship with OxygenOS 16. OnePlus claims that the phone is “designed for ultra-high-frame-rate gaming” (translated from Chinese).

Recently, the tech firm announced that the OnePlus 15 will be equipped with a third-generation 1.5K BOE Flexible Oriental OLED display with 1.5K resolution and up to a 165Hz refresh rate. The screen is claimed to offer 13 percent HBM brightness improvement and 11.8 percent enhanced colour shift. Additionally, it will increase the lifespan of the display by 30 percent and reduce power consumption by 10 percent (translated from Chinese) over the OnePlus 13.

For optics, the OnePlus 15 is tipped to carry a triple-rear camera setup. It might feature a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with an 85mm equivalent focal length, f/2.8 aperture, and 3x optical zoom capability. On top of this, it might also be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary and 50-megapixel secondary rear cameras.

OnePlus has already confirmed various specifications of the OnePlus 15, while other leaks have also surfaced online in recent months. You can read our roundup of the OnePlus 15 to learn more about these specifications and the expected pricing of the handset, ahead of its debut.

