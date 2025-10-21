OnePlus 15 is set to be unveiled in China on October 27. The phone will also be launched in India, and the company has now published a microsite for the upcoming phone, ahead of its debut in the country. The Indian variant is expected to share several similarities with its Chinese counterpart. Ahead of its launch in China, the company has revealed various key features of the upcoming handset, including its colour options. It is already confirmed to come with a third-generation 1.5K BOE Flexible Oriental OLED display, a 7,300mAh battery and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC.

OnePlus Says it Will Share Additional Details on October 29

A OnePlus 15 microsite is now live on the OnePlus India website, confirming an imminent India launch of the handset. The site confirms that the Indian variant of the handset will ship with Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, the same as the upcoming Chinese version.

The microsite suggests that "something special" will be unveiled on October 29. Given that the China launch will take place on October 27, it is unlikely that the OnePlus 15 will launch in India two days later. However, the company may announce the India launch date on the day. Since we do not know for sure yet, readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt.

OnePlus 15 Key Features Revealed

The OnePlus 15 will introduce eight new performance-focused technologies designed to enhance gaming and overall device efficiency, the company revealed in a recent Weibo post. It will debut the G2 gaming network chip for improved Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity, even in low-signal areas.

The upcoming OnePlus 15 will feature Android's first “Touch Display Sync” for faster touch response and a new “Glacier” cooling system with aerogel insulation and an ultra-thin vapour chamber for better heat control. It will also support “Inter-game Recharge” for quicker charging between gaming sessions.

Launching in Absolute Black, Misty Purple and Sand Dune colourways, the OnePlus 15 will sport a 1.5K BOE Flexible Oriental OLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate. It will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC and a 7,300mAh battery, which will support 120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

