Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 15 Launch in India Teased via Microsite; Company Reveals Key Features Ahead of China Debut

OnePlus 15 Launch in India Teased via Microsite; Company Reveals Key Features Ahead of China Debut

OnePlus 15 will launch in China on October 27 with a 7,300mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 October 2025 18:52 IST
OnePlus 15 Launch in India Teased via Microsite; Company Reveals Key Features Ahead of China Debut

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 15 will launch in Absolute Black, Misty Purple and Sand Dune (translated from Chinese) colourways

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • OnePlus 15 will come with a 165Hz 1.5K BOE Flexible Oriental OLED display
  • The handset will have a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
  • The OnePlus 15 will support 120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging
Advertisement

OnePlus 15 is set to be unveiled in China on October 27. The phone will also be launched in India, and the company has now published a microsite for the upcoming phone, ahead of its debut in the country. The Indian variant is expected to share several similarities with its Chinese counterpart. Ahead of its launch in China, the company has revealed various key features of the upcoming handset, including its colour options. It is already confirmed to come with a third-generation 1.5K BOE Flexible Oriental OLED display, a 7,300mAh battery and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC.

OnePlus Says it Will Share Additional Details on October 29

A OnePlus 15 microsite is now live on the OnePlus India website, confirming an imminent India launch of the handset. The site confirms that the Indian variant of the handset will ship with Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, the same as the upcoming Chinese version.

The microsite suggests that "something special" will be unveiled on October 29. Given that the China launch will take place on October 27, it is unlikely that the OnePlus 15 will launch in India two days later. However, the company may announce the India launch date on the day. Since we do not know for sure yet, readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt.oneplus 15 oneplus inline OnePlus 15 india microsite

OnePlus 15 Key Features Revealed

The OnePlus 15 will introduce eight new performance-focused technologies designed to enhance gaming and overall device efficiency, the company revealed in a recent Weibo post. It will debut the G2 gaming network chip for improved Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity, even in low-signal areas. 

The upcoming OnePlus 15 will feature Android's first “Touch Display Sync” for faster touch response and a new “Glacier” cooling system with aerogel insulation and an ultra-thin vapour chamber for better heat control. It will also support “Inter-game Recharge” for quicker charging between gaming sessions.

Launching in Absolute Black, Misty Purple and Sand Dune colourways, the OnePlus 15 will sport a 1.5K BOE Flexible Oriental OLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate. It will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC and a 7,300mAh battery, which will support 120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15 Launch, OnePlus 15 Features, OnePlus 15 India Launch, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Beyond Specs: How Oppo is Focusing on Battery Health and Reliability

Related Stories

OnePlus 15 Launch in India Teased via Microsite; Company Reveals Key Features Ahead of China Debut
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 Battery Capacity, Charging Speed Teased Days Ahead of Launch
  2. iQOO 15 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 50-Megapixel Cameras
  3. Realme GT 8, Realme GT 8 Pro With Ricoh GR Optics Launched: See Price
  4. iOS 26.1 Beta 4 Lets You Tone Down Apple's Liquid Glass Design
  5. OnePlus 15 India Launch Teased; Key Features Revealed Ahead of Launch
  6. Redmi K90 Pro Max Key Features Revealed Ahead of Launch on October 23
  7. Sony WH-1000XM6 Review: The Best Just Got Better
  8. These Are the 5 Biggest OxygenOS 16 Features You Should Know About
  9. WhatsApp Will Soon Crack Down on Spam With These Message Limits
  10. iQOO Pad 5e Launched Alongside iQOO Watch GT 2 and iQOO TWS 5
#Latest Stories
  1. CERT-In Asks Mozilla Firefox Users to Install Browser Updates to Remain Safe From Security Vulnerabilities
  2. WhatsApp Will Soon Crack Down on Spam by Limiting Messages in New Chats: Report
  3. Baai Tujhyapayi OTT Release Date Revealed: Know Everything About Streaming, Plot, Cast, and More
  4. OnePlus 15 Launch in India Teased via Microsite; Company Reveals Key Features Ahead of China Debut
  5. BSNL Samman Plan Announced For New Senior Citizen Users: Price, Benefits
  6. Daksha: The Deadly Conspiracy Is Streaming Now: Know All About This Mohan Babu, Lakshmi Manchu Starrer
  7. Vivo Led Market as Smartphone Shipments in India Rose 3 Percent YoY in Q3 2025: Omdia
  8. DeepSeek-OCR Open-Source AI Model Changes How AI Models Read and Process Plain Text
  9. Vivo X300 Pro, Realme GT 8 Pro and Poco Pad M1 Listed on TDRA Site, Could Launch Soon
  10. Poco F8 Ultra Listing on NBTC Certification Website Hints at Imminent Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »