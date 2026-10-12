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OnePlus 16 Specifications Revealed Ahead of China Launch; to Get 200-Megapixel Camera, 2nm Snapdragon Chip

OnePlus 16 will feature a fourth-generation 185Hz display, with support for a global refresh rate of up to 165Hz.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 October 2026 10:53 IST
OnePlus 16 Specifications Revealed Ahead of China Launch; to Get 200-Megapixel Camera, 2nm Snapdragon Chip

Photo Credit: Weibo/ OnePlus

OnePlus 16 (pictured) appears to have an identical design to its predecessor

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Highlights
  • OnePlus 16 will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 platform
  • The upcoming handset is teased to run on Android 17-based ColorOS 17
  • It will pack a 9,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging
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OnePlus 16 is all set to be launched in China today as the company's latest flagship smartphone. Ahead of its anticipated debut, OnePlus has revealed several key specifications, including its display technology, gaming capabilities, charging speeds, and durability ratings. The OnePlus 16 is confirmed to feature a 185Hz display. It will have a 200-megapixel camera and run on Qualcomm's new flagship mobile platform. The handset will pack a 9,000mAh battery.

OnePlus 16 Specifications (Confirmed)

Several specifications of the OnePlus 16 have been confirmed through Weibo posts. It will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Super Premium Edition (translated from Chinese) chipset. OnePlus describes it as a 2nm flagship platform, and it could be the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6, which was announced by Qualcomm at the Snapdragon Summit last month.

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The upcoming handset will feature a fourth-generation 185Hz Oriental display, with support for a global refresh rate of up to 165Hz. OnePlus also claims that it will support a wide range of games running at up to 185 frames per second (fps). The company has highlighted a new generation of its Fengchi (translated from Chinese) gaming engine, which is claimed to enable native 185fps gaming while maintaining consistent frame rates.

Like its predecessor, the tri-chip gaming system will also be found on the OnePlus 16, which also includes the G3 co-processor alongside a networking chip. The handset is said to run on Android 17-based ColorOS 17.

On the optics front, the OnePlus 16 is confirmed to have a 200-megapixel primary rear camera, according to the promotional material. The camera system will also include a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, powered by the LUMO Imaging system.

The OnePlus 16 will pack a 9,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The phone is also confirmed to get stereo dual speakers tuned by Master, a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and a new high-performance X-axis linear motor for haptic feedback. Lastly, the OnePlus 16 will carry IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

With the launch of the OnePlus 16 scheduled for today, we can expect complete specifications to be revealed soon.

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Further reading: OnePlus 16, OnePlus, OnePlus 16 features, OnePlus 16 Specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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