Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 16R Key Specifications, Features Leaked; Could Also Arrive With Realme Branding, Tipster Claims

OnePlus 16R Key Specifications, Features Leaked; Could Also Arrive With Realme Branding, Tipster Claims

OnePlus 16R will arrive as the second model in the company’s flagship lineup.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 13 October 2026 14:00 IST
OnePlus 16R Key Specifications, Features Leaked; Could Also Arrive With Realme Branding, Tipster Claims

OnePlus 16R might succeed last year's OnePlus 15R

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • OnePlus 16R might feature a triple rear camera unit
  • OnePlus 16R is expected to launch in India soon
  • OnePlus has yet to confirm the launch of the phone
Advertisement

OnePlus 16 was launched in China on Monday as the flagship smartphone from the tech firm. The handset is powered by Qualcomm's flagship octa-core Snapdragon 8 series chipset, which is based on a 2nm process. Now, the company appears to be preparing to launch the second model in the lineup. Expected to arrive as the OnePlus 16R, the key specifications and features of the rumoured handset have surfaced online. Moreover, OnePlus' sister brand, Realme, is also reportedly testing a rebranded version of the smartphone. While the company will reportedly not launch the flagship OnePlus 16, the OnePlus 16R is expected to debut in the country soon.

OnePlus 16R Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) has shared the key specifications and features of the OnePlus 16R. The leaker also highlighted that Realme might also launch a rebranded version of the smartphone. However, neither brand has confirmed these details yet. The OnePlus 16R is said to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm, which is built on a 3nm process. The SoC is Qualcomm's flagship mobile platform from last year, powering the OnePlus 15.

VoltOnePlus 16R Discussion
Explore More...

The OnePlus 16R will reportedly be equipped with a triple 50-megapixel rear camera system, featuring primary, ultrawide, and telephoto cameras. If this is true, it would mark a notable upgrade over its predecessor, which gets a dual rear camera unit with main and ultrawide shooters. The rumoured OnePlus 16R might also sport a flat display that refreshes at up to 165Hz. It could pack a 7,500mAh or larger battery.

Recently, a report highlighted that the OnePlus Ace 7 will launch in India soon as the rebranded OnePlus 16R. The Ace series phone was spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with the model number PMS110. The handset was listed with six efficiency cores clocked at 3.63GHz and two performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 4.61GHz. It appeared with Android 17 and 16GB of RAM. The handset managed to score 3,510 points and 10,766 points on Geekbench's single-core and multi-core performance tests, respectively.

As previously mentioned, the OnePlus 16R is expected to arrive as the second addition in the lineup, joining the OnePlus 16. The flagship phone was launched in China on Monday at a starting price of CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 86,000) for the base variant featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It features a 2nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, paired with a 9,000mAh battery. The phone sports a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1,272 x 2,772 pixels) AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 185Hz.

OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Improved design and attractive colour options
  • Flawless flagship performance
  • Clean, polished, and feature-rich software
  • Exceptional battery life and charging speeds
  • Bad
  • 165Hz is not worth the lower display resolution
  • No alert slider
  • Hasselblad-exclusive features missing
  • Expensive
Read detailed OnePlus 15 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 16R, OnePlus, Realme, OnePlus 16R Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Microsoft Maia 300 AI Chip Announced as Company Expands Its In-House AI Infrastructure

Related Stories

OnePlus 16R Key Specifications, Features Leaked; Could Also Arrive With Realme Branding, Tipster Claims
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 16 With a 9,000mAh Battery Debuts at This Price
  2. JioPC Explained: How Jio's Cloud Computer Service Works and What It Costs
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best ANC Earbuds From Sony, Oppo, OnePlus, More
  4. iQOO CEO on Price Hikes and Why iQOO 16 is a Complete Flagship
  5. Google Launches Fitbit Edge With These Features
  6. Dell XPS 13 With Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Processors Launched in India
  7. Oppo Reno X Leaked Specifications Reveal Wide 16:10 Aspect Ratio Display
  8. HP Announces Festive Offers on These Laptop Models
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: Bluetooth Speakers at Discounted Prices
  10. CMF Speaker S, M With Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life Debut at These Prices
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix GT 50 Pro Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of October 27 India Launch
  2. Arc Raiders' Frozen Trail Update Boosts Player Count as Embark Studios Begins PvE Beta Test
  3. Binance Pulls the Curtain on Bitcoin Mining Pool, Sets November 10 Shutdown
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Deals on Premium Headphones
  5. Muse Wonder, Wonder Full AI Models Announced With Active Memory and Active Focus
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Kitchen Chimney and Microwave Deals
  7. Redmi Tablet Appears on UAE’s TDRA Certification Database, Hinting at an Imminent Global Launch
  8. Oppo Reno X Tipped to Feature a Wide 16:9 Display and Two 200-Megapixel Rear Cameras
  9. OnePlus 16R Key Specifications, Features Leaked; Could Also Arrive With Realme Branding, Tipster Claims
  10. Microsoft Maia 300 AI Chip Announced as Company Expands Its In-House AI Infrastructure
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »