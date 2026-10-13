OnePlus 16 was launched in China on Monday as the flagship smartphone from the tech firm. The handset is powered by Qualcomm's flagship octa-core Snapdragon 8 series chipset, which is based on a 2nm process. Now, the company appears to be preparing to launch the second model in the lineup. Expected to arrive as the OnePlus 16R, the key specifications and features of the rumoured handset have surfaced online. Moreover, OnePlus' sister brand, Realme, is also reportedly testing a rebranded version of the smartphone. While the company will reportedly not launch the flagship OnePlus 16, the OnePlus 16R is expected to debut in the country soon.

OnePlus 16R Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) has shared the key specifications and features of the OnePlus 16R. The leaker also highlighted that Realme might also launch a rebranded version of the smartphone. However, neither brand has confirmed these details yet. The OnePlus 16R is said to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm, which is built on a 3nm process. The SoC is Qualcomm's flagship mobile platform from last year, powering the OnePlus 15.

The OnePlus 16R will reportedly be equipped with a triple 50-megapixel rear camera system, featuring primary, ultrawide, and telephoto cameras. If this is true, it would mark a notable upgrade over its predecessor, which gets a dual rear camera unit with main and ultrawide shooters. The rumoured OnePlus 16R might also sport a flat display that refreshes at up to 165Hz. It could pack a 7,500mAh or larger battery.

Recently, a report highlighted that the OnePlus Ace 7 will launch in India soon as the rebranded OnePlus 16R. The Ace series phone was spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with the model number PMS110. The handset was listed with six efficiency cores clocked at 3.63GHz and two performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 4.61GHz. It appeared with Android 17 and 16GB of RAM. The handset managed to score 3,510 points and 10,766 points on Geekbench's single-core and multi-core performance tests, respectively.

As previously mentioned, the OnePlus 16R is expected to arrive as the second addition in the lineup, joining the OnePlus 16. The flagship phone was launched in China on Monday at a starting price of CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 86,000) for the base variant featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It features a 2nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, paired with a 9,000mAh battery. The phone sports a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1,272 x 2,772 pixels) AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 185Hz.