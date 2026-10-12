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  • OnePlus 16 Launched With 9,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 Chipset: Price, Specifications

OnePlus 16 Launched With 9,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 Chipset: Price, Specifications

OnePlus 16 will go on sale in China in Tomorrow's Star, Martian Masterpiece, and Dark Forest (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 October 2026 17:39 IST
OnePlus 16 Launched With 9,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 Chipset: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 16 ships with support for 100W wired fast charging

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Highlights
  • OnePlus 16 features a 200-megapixel rear camera
  • OnePlus 16 will be available for purchase via the Oppo China online store
  • OnePlus 16 sports an AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 185Hz
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OnePlus 16 was launched in China on Monday, succeeding the smartphone maker's 2025-launched OnePlus 15. The new handset retains the square-shaped rear camera module, similar to its predecessor, while offering an upgraded chipset, battery, and display. The new handset is set to go on sale in the country later this month in three colour options and four RAM and storage configurations. The OnePlus 16 is powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite series chipset, which is built on a 2nm process. The smartphone boasts a 9,000mAh battery, which is notably larger than its predecessor. It also features a triple rear camera unit.

OnePlus 16 Price, Availability

OnePlus 16 price starts at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 86,000) for the base variant featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations cost CNY 6,799 (about Rs. 97,000) and CNY 7,499 (roughly Rs. 1,07,000), respectively. Lastly, the top-of-the-line 16GB + 1TB option is priced at CNY 8,499 (about Rs. 1,21,000).

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The new handset is set to go on sale in China on October 13 via the Oppo online store. The OnePlus 16 is offered in Tomorrow's Star, Martian Masterpiece, and Dark Forest (translated from Chinese) colourways.

OnePlus 16 Specifications, Features

The OnePlus 16 is a dual-SIM smartphone. The phone ships with Oppo's latest ColorOS 17, which is based on Android 17. It sports a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1,272 x 2,772 pixels) AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 185Hz. The screen offers 450 ppi pixel density, up to 2,000 nits local peak brightness, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, always-on display, and a PWM DC Dimming frequency of 3,840Hz. The phone ships with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

oneplus 16

Powering the OnePlus 16 is Qualcomm's 2nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of up to 5.01GHz. It also features an Adreno 850 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The handset also gets a tri-gaming chip setup, comprising a P4 Super Display Chip, Lingxi Touch Chip, and G3 Esports Network Chip.

For optics, the OnePlus 16 carries a triple rear camera unit with Oppo's LUMO imaging, headlined by a 200-megapixel (f/1.6) primary shooter with dual-axis optical image stabilisation. The phone also features a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) ultrawide rear camera with a 116-degree field of view and a 50-megapixel (f/2.6) telephoto camera with up to 120x digital zoom and up to 3x optical zoom. On the front, it sports a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) selfie camera. The handset is capable of recording videos at up to 4K/60 fps.

The OnePlus 16 packs a 9,000mAh battery with support for 100W (wired) and 50W (wireless) fast charging. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, a USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, QZSS, and Galileo for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, an e-compass, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for security. It measures 161.42 x 76.67 x 8.55 mm and weighs about 220g.

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Further reading: OnePlus 16, OnePlus, OnePlus 16 Price, OnePlus 16 Launch, OnePlus 16 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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