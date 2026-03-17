OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 13s have started receiving OxygenOS 16.0.5.700 software update in India. The update comes with the March 2026 Android security patch. The latest version adds a new switch for opening files on the OnePlus 15. The OnePlus 13s gets the Motion Cues feature, which is designed to reduce motion sickness when you use your phone in vehicles. The OxygenOS 16.0.5.700 also brings updates to Timers and Content Portal on both OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 13s.

OxygenOS 16.0.5.700 Update Adds Enhancements to Timers, Content Portal

OnePlus announced the rollout of the OxygenOS 16.0.5.700 update for OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 13s units in India via the OnePlus forum. The update for the OnePlus 15 has also arrived in Europe and other global markets, and users should soon get a notification to update their handsets to the latest version.

OnePlus 15 users in India will receive CPH2745_16.0.5.700 build, while European and other global users will get CPH2747_16.0.5.700. The OnePlus 13s handsets are receiving firmware version CPH2723_16.0.5.700 in India. The update brings the March 2026 Android security patch to both handsets.

The update adds enhancements to the Timers and the Content Portal on the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 13s. Users can now run multiple timers simultaneously for more efficient multitasking. Timers now show estimated stop times. The Content Portal has been upgraded with support for app clones for easier content sharing.

Additionally, the update for OnePlus 15 includes a new “Automatically open received files” toggle that lets users decide whether to automatically open shared files upon receipt. The OxygenOS 16.0.5.700 for the OnePlus 13s brings a new Motion Cues feature to reduce motion sickness when using the phone in moving vehicles. It can be accessed by heading to Settings > Accessibility & convenience > Motion Cues.

The update is being released in a phased manner and will reach all eligible OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 13s units automatically over the air. Keen users can manually check for the update by heading to Settings > System > System updates. Users are advised to update their phones while connected to Wi-Fi and while the device is charging.