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OnePlus 15, OnePlus 13s Receive Latest OxygenOS 16 Update in India With March 2026 Security Fixes

The OnePlus 13s supports a new Motion Cues feature to reduce motion sickness when using the phone in moving vehicles.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 March 2026 11:00 IST
OnePlus 15, OnePlus 13s Receive Latest OxygenOS 16 Update in India With March 2026 Security Fixes

OnePlus 15 users in India will receive CPH2745_16.0.5.700 build

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Highlights
  • OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 13s are getting new OxygenOS update in India
  • The update brings the Motion cues feature to the OnePlus 13s
  • The update is being released in a phased manner
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OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 13s have started receiving OxygenOS 16.0.5.700 software update in India. The update comes with the March 2026 Android security patch. The latest version adds a new switch for opening files on the OnePlus 15. The OnePlus 13s gets the Motion Cues feature, which is designed to reduce motion sickness when you use your phone in vehicles. The OxygenOS 16.0.5.700 also brings updates to Timers and Content Portal on both OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 13s.

OxygenOS 16.0.5.700 Update Adds Enhancements to Timers, Content Portal

OnePlus announced the rollout of the OxygenOS 16.0.5.700 update for OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 13s units in India via the OnePlus forum. The update for the OnePlus 15 has also arrived in Europe and other global markets, and users should soon get a notification to update their handsets to the latest version.

OnePlus 15 users in India will receive CPH2745_16.0.5.700 build, while European and other global users will get CPH2747_16.0.5.700. The OnePlus 13s handsets are receiving firmware version CPH2723_16.0.5.700 in India. The update brings the March 2026 Android security patch to both handsets.

The update adds enhancements to the Timers and the Content Portal on the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 13s. Users can now run multiple timers simultaneously for more efficient multitasking. Timers now show estimated stop times. The Content Portal has been upgraded with support for app clones for easier content sharing.

Additionally, the update for OnePlus 15 includes a new “Automatically open received files” toggle that lets users decide whether to automatically open shared files upon receipt. The OxygenOS 16.0.5.700 for the OnePlus 13s brings a new Motion Cues feature to reduce motion sickness when using the phone in moving vehicles. It can be accessed by heading to Settings > Accessibility & convenience > Motion Cues.

The update is being released in a phased manner and will reach all eligible OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 13s units automatically over the air. Keen users can manually check for the update by heading to Settings > System > System updates. Users are advised to update their phones while connected to Wi-Fi and while the device is charging.

OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Improved design and attractive colour options
  • Flawless flagship performance
  • Clean, polished, and feature-rich software
  • Exceptional battery life and charging speeds
  • Bad
  • 165Hz is not worth the lower display resolution
  • No alert slider
  • Hasselblad-exclusive features missing
  • Expensive
Read detailed OnePlus 15 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
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Further reading: OnePlus 15, OnePlus 13s, OxygenOS, OnePlus, OxygenOS 16 0 5 700, Oxygen OS
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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