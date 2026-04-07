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OnePlus 16 Tipped to Feature Upgraded Periscope Telephoto Camera With Samsung Sensor

OnePlus 16 will reportedly also boast significantly thinner bezels than its predecessor.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 April 2026 10:30 IST
OnePlus 16 Tipped to Feature Upgraded Periscope Telephoto Camera With Samsung Sensor

OnePlus 16 is expected to succeed last year's OnePlus 15 (pictured)

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Highlights
  • OnePlus 16 is expected to pack a 9,000mAh battery
  • OnePlus 16 might arrive with a 50-megapixel main camera
  • The OnePlus 15 was launched in India last year
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OnePlus 16 leaks and rumours have been making headlines for months now. However, its anticipated launch in China is still months away. The rumoured handset, which is expected to succeed last year's OnePlus 15 and the company's current flagship phone, was recently tipped to boast significantly thinner bezels than its predecessor. Now, a tipster claims that the smartphone will also feature an upgraded periscope camera with a 200-megapixel Samsung sensor, which was reportedly earlier found on an unspecified Realme handset. Last year's OnePlus 15 is equipped with a 50-megapixel telephoto camera on the back, featuring a Samsung JN5 sensor.

OnePlus 16 Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) has claimed that the rumoured OnePlus 16 will be equipped with a 200-megapixel camera on the back, featuring the same sensor which has previously been found on a Realme smartphone.

While the tipster did not reveal further details, Gizmochina reports that the handset will boast a 200-megapixel Samsung HP5 periscope sensor, which the Realme 16 Pro series and the Realme GT 8 Pro also feature.

This is in line with a recent report that highlighted that the OnePlus 16 will be launched later this year, featuring a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera on the back, along with a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel multispectral sensor to enhance colour accuracy and image quality.

If this is true, then the handset would offer a significant upgrade over the OnePlus 15's 50-megapixel (f/2.8) Samsung JN5 telephoto camera, offering 3.5x optical zoom, 7x optical quality zoom, an 80mm focal length, a 30-degree field of view, and autofocus.

The OnePlus 16 is also expected to boast less than 1mm-thick bezels on the front, which would be a significant improvement over the OnePlus 15's 1.15mm-thick bezels. However, contrary to previous claims, it will reportedly not be equipped with a built-in active cooling fan for thermal management. Additionally, the smartphone is said to also skip capacitive shoulder triggers for gaming.

Reports also suggest that the OnePlus 16 will be powered by Qualcomm's unreleased Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset, paired with a 9,000mAh battery. However, the tech firm has yet to confirm these details.

OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Improved design and attractive colour options
  • Flawless flagship performance
  • Clean, polished, and feature-rich software
  • Exceptional battery life and charging speeds
  • Bad
  • 165Hz is not worth the lower display resolution
  • No alert slider
  • Hasselblad-exclusive features missing
  • Expensive
Read detailed OnePlus 15 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
Realme 16 Pro 5G

Realme 16 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium Design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Great Battery Life
  • Decent performance
  • Bad
  • No Telephoto lens
  • Bloatware heavy
Read detailed Realme 16 Pro 5G review
Display 6.75-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
Realme GT 8 Pro

Realme GT 8 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium, IP69-rated design
  • Interchangeable camera deco
  • Good for gaming
  • 144Hz high-refresh rate display
  • Capable 200MP telephoto camera
  • Excellent battery life with fast charging
  • Smooth and lag-free UI
  • Ricoh mode is fun
  • Bad
  • Spammy notifications from system apps
  • Noisy low-light video
  • Average low-light ultrawide performance
Read detailed Realme GT 8 Pro review
Display 6.79-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1,440x3,136 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: OnePlus 16, OnePlus 16 Specifications, OnePlus 15, OnePlus
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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