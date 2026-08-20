Qualcomm will host its Snapdragon Summit next month, where the company is expected to unveil its next-generation flagship smartphone processors. Just weeks ahead of the event, Qualcomm has officially teased upcoming mobile platforms. The company has not yet revealed the name of the chipsets, but they are expected to debut as the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro. These chips are likely to be used in upcoming Android smartphones.

Qualcomm Teases New Snapdragon Chips

Qualcomm shared a 42-second video on X teasing the arrival of next-generation Snapdragon chipsets. The video is shown with taglines "dual 8 Elites" and “twice the options”, indicating that the chipmaker will be revealing two chipsets. The video confirms that they will offer the latest connectivity options, AI features and “extraordinary” GPU performance and "immersive” gaming experiences.

The next chapter of the agentic AI era begins at #SnapdragonSummit.



When Two Changes the Game. See the reveal on September 22. pic.twitter.com/4S1SSvJ1fk — Snapdragon (@Snapdragon) August 19, 2026

The brand has not yet revealed specific details about the processors, but they are expected to be called Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro. These chips are likely to power the next wave of Android flagships, including iQOO 16, OnePlus 16, Xiaomi 17 series, Galaxy S27 Ultra, among others.

The new chips are expected to offer improvements over the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 at last year's Snapdragon Summit.

The 2026 Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit is scheduled to take place in Maui, Hawaii, from September 22 to September 24.

Recently, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset was spotted on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform with 48,35,412 overall points. It reportedly got 3,20,633 points on AnTuTu's CPU Arithmetic Operations test and 3,18,984 points on the CPU Commonly Used Algorithms test.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro is said to be linked to the model number SM8975, while the standard Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 is reportedly associated with model number SM8950. They are believed to be manufactured using TSMC's 2nm process and could be based on Qualcomm's new 2+3+3 Oryon CPU architecture.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro is rumoured to feature an Adreno 850 GPU, while the vanilla Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 is said to feature an Adreno 845 GPU.