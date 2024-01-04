Samsung Galaxy A35 may debut soon. Design renders and few key details about the handset had been leaked previously. Now some new renders of the phone have leaked online suggesting the design and the colour options. The purported model is said to succeed the Samsung Galaxy A34, which was unveiled in March 2023. The new leak also suggests a few camera specifications of the handset. The launch timeline for the Galaxy A35 still remains a mystery.

A report in Android Headlines has leaked the design renders of the Samsung Galaxy A35. The renders show the handset in three colour options - blue, lilac, and navy, tipped to be marketed as Awesome Iceblue, Awesome Lilac, and Awesome Navy. The design of the phone seen in these renders is similar to the ones that appeared in an earlier leak.

The back panel of the Galaxy A35 is seen with a triple rear camera unit arranged vertically in the top left corner, with the three cameras placed in separate circular slots. An LED flash is seen alongside the camera units. The report claims that the handset is expected to feature a plastic frame.

One of the standout feature in the design renders of the Samsung Galaxy A35 is the presence of the Key Island button on the right edge, similar to the ones found on the Samsung Galaxy A25 and Galaxy A15, which holds the volume rocker and power button. The phone seems to have a flat display with rounded edges and a hole-punch slot at the top.

The report adds that the Samsung Galaxy A35 could get an upgraded main camera. The current Samsung Galaxy A34 carries a 48-megapixel primary sensor, and the Samsung Galaxy A35 may feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera sensor, accompanied by an 8-megapixel, and a 5-megapixel sensor. The front camera, similar to the older model, is said to use a 13-megapixel sensor.

Earlier leaks claimed that the Samsung Galaxy A35 could sport a 6.6-inch screen. The handset was tipped to measure 161.6mm x 77.9mm x 8.2mm in size. Including the Key Island bump, the phone is said to be 78.5mm wide.

