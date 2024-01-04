Technology News

Samsung Galaxy A35 Renders Leak Again; Suggest Colour Options, Camera Details

Samsung Galaxy A35 is said to feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 January 2024 13:43 IST
Samsung Galaxy A35 Renders Leak Again; Suggest Colour Options, Camera Details

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

Samsung Galaxy A35 seen in blue, lilac, and navy colour options

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A35 is said to get improved specs over the preceding model
  • The handset has been tipped to carry a 6.6-inch display
  • The Galaxy A35 is likely to feature a 13-megapixel front camera
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A35 may debut soon. Design renders and few key details about the handset had been leaked previously. Now some new renders of the phone have leaked online suggesting the design and the colour options. The purported model is said to succeed the Samsung Galaxy A34, which was unveiled in March 2023. The new leak also suggests a few camera specifications of the handset. The launch timeline for the Galaxy A35 still remains a mystery.

report in Android Headlines has leaked the design renders of the Samsung Galaxy A35. The renders show the handset in three colour options - blue, lilac, and navy, tipped to be marketed as Awesome Iceblue, Awesome Lilac, and Awesome Navy. The design of the phone seen in these renders is similar to the ones that appeared in an earlier leak

The back panel of the Galaxy A35 is seen with a triple rear camera unit arranged vertically in the top left corner, with the three cameras placed in separate circular slots. An LED flash is seen alongside the camera units. The report claims that the handset is expected to feature a plastic frame.

One of the standout feature in the design renders of the Samsung Galaxy A35 is the presence of the Key Island button on the right edge, similar to the ones found on the Samsung Galaxy A25 and Galaxy A15, which holds the volume rocker and power button. The phone seems to have a flat display with rounded edges and a hole-punch slot at the top. 

The report adds that the Samsung Galaxy A35 could get an upgraded main camera. The current Samsung Galaxy A34 carries a 48-megapixel primary sensor, and the Samsung Galaxy A35 may feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera sensor, accompanied by an 8-megapixel, and a 5-megapixel sensor. The front camera, similar to the older model, is said to use a 13-megapixel sensor.

Earlier leaks claimed that the Samsung Galaxy A35 could sport a 6.6-inch screen. The handset was tipped to measure 161.6mm x 77.9mm x 8.2mm in size. Including the Key Island bump, the phone is said to be 78.5mm wide.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, IP67 rating
  • Bright and smooth display
  • Decent performance unit
  • Great battery life
  • Five years of software support
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • Minor software lag
  • Low-light camera performance could have been better
  • No bundled charger
  • Waterdrop-style notch looks dated
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor 2.6 MHz octa-core
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A35 5G, Samsung Galaxy A35 5G design, Samsung Galaxy A35 5G launch, Samsung Galaxy A35 5G specifications, Samsung Galaxy A35, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Samsung Galaxy A35 Renders Leak Again; Suggest Colour Options, Camera Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 13 5G Series With 6.67-inch AMOLED Screens Launched in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy A55 Leaked Renders Suggest Three Colours: See Here
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Korean Pricing Leaked: Check Here
  4. Vivo X100 Series With MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC Makes India Debut
  5. Realme 12 Pro, Realme 12 Pro+ Key Specifications Leaked: Check Here
  6. Poco X6 Pro Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of January 11 India Launch
  7. Poco X6 Series, Poco M6 Pro SoC Details Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  8. iPhone 15 Gets Discounted on Flipkart: Check New Price
  9. OnePlus Buds 3 Price, Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  10. Realme 12 Pro+ Tipped to Run on Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony Float Run WI-OE610 Wireless Headphones With 10 Hours of Battery Life Launched: Price, Features
  2. Samsung Galaxy A35 Renders Leak Again; Suggest Colour Options, Camera Details
  3. Redmi Note 13 5G, Note 13 Pro 5G, Note 13 Pro+ 5G With 6.67-inch Screens Debut in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. ISRO's NSIL to Use SpaceX Falcon-9 Rocket to Launch Communications Satellite
  6. Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro Design Leaks in New Renders; Hole-Punch Display, Triple Rear Cameras Tipped
  7. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Tumble in Pricing, Underdog Cryptocurrencies Iota, Cartesi Mint Small Gains
  8. Realme 12 Pro, Realme 12 Pro+ Key Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Expected Launch
  9. Apple Agrees to Settle Lawsuit That Alleged It Kept Stolen Funds From iTunes Gift Card Scams
  10. Poco X6 Series, Poco M6 Pro Processor Details Confirmed Ahead of January 11 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »