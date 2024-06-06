Technology News

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Leaked Schematics Hint at Curved Edges, Hole-Punch Display Cutout

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro seems to have an OnePlus Ace 3-inspired look with a hole punch display design and curved edges.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 June 2024 19:23 IST
OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Leaked Schematics Hint at Curved Edges, Hole-Punch Display Cutout

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus's Ace 2 Pro has a 6.74-inch full-HD+ (1,240x2,772 pixels) curved AMOLED screen

Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 3 Pro could debut in the third quarter of this year
  • It could run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  • The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will arrive as a successor to OnePlus Ace 2 Pro
Advertisement

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is assumed to be announced later this year as a follow-up to last year's OnePlus Ace 2 Pro. We have heard a handful of interesting rumours about the device regarding its processor, screen resolution, fast charging ability and more. Now, recently leaked schematics offer us a good look at the design of the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro. It seems to get a OnePlus Ace 3-inspired look with a hole punch display design and curved edges.

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Design (Rumoured)

Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station leaked what appears to be a rough OnePlus Ace 3 Pro schematic, showing the OnePlus Ace 3-like design with some slight alterations. It appears to have a curved edge screen on the front and the screen has a centrally located hole punch cutout for the selfie shooter. On the rear, a round camera module appears to be flushed to the left side. The camera module includes four cutouts and a pill-shaped flash. The volume button and power button are seen on the left edge, while an alert slider appears to be arranged on the right side.

oneplus ace 3 pro weibo OnePlus Ace 3 Pro

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro leaked schematics

 

OnePlus is yet to confirm the existence of the purported OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, but rumours claim that the handset will be launched in the third quarter of this year. Therefore, it is recommended to take every leak related to the purported handset with some scepticism.

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Specifications (Rumoured)

As per previous leaks, the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and get an 8T LTPO curved screen with 1.5K resolution. It is tipped to feature a metal middle frame and a glass body. Other leaked specifications include a 50-megapixel primary sensor and offer 100W fast charging support.

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will succeed the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro. The latter was launched in August last year in China with a price tag of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,600) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

It's predecessor, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro was equipped with a 6.74-inch full-HD+ (1,240x2,772 pixels) curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is fueled by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and sports a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor. A 16-megapixel selfie camera 5,000mAh battery with support for 150W SuperVOOC charging are the other key highlights of the phone.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Specifications, OnePlus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G India Launch Date Set for June 13; Design, Colours, Key Features Revealed
Gmail for Android Will Reportedly Be Upgraded With Email Summarisation, Other Gemini-Powered Capabilities

Related Stories

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Leaked Schematics Hint at Curved Edges, Hole-Punch Display Cutout
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G India Launch Date, Design, Colours and Features Revealed
  2. Indian Bike Driving 3D Cheat Codes May 2024 List
  3. Infinix GT 20 Pro Review
  4. WhatsApp Is Testing a Feature That Lets You Preview Status Updates
  5. CMF Phone 1 Launch Confirmed; Rear Panel Teased Ahead of Debut
  6. Nothing Phone 3 to Skip 2024 Launch to Integrate AI Experiences
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, Buds 3 Pro Specifications Leak; Tipped to Get IP57 Rating, Up to 30 Hours Battery Life
  2. Wix Launches AI-Powered Mobile App Builder That Can Create Apps With Text Prompts
  3. Gmail for Android Will Reportedly Be Upgraded With Email Summarisation, Other Gemini-Powered Capabilities
  4. OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Leaked Schematics Hint at Curved Edges, Hole-Punch Display Cutout
  5. Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G India Launch Date Set for June 13; Design, Colours, Key Features Revealed
  6. OpenAI, Google DeepMind Employees Warn of AI Risks, Demand Better Whistleblower Protection Policies
  7. HTech Partners With nStore to Offer Honor Products on Paytm via ONDC Network
  8. CMF Phone 1 Launch Confirmed; Rear Panel Design Teased Ahead of Debut
  9. Amazon Agrees to Purchase Some Assets of MX Player in $100 Million Deal: Report
  10. iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Dimensions Leak Online; Suggests Slightly Larger, Heavier Design
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »