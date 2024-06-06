OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is assumed to be announced later this year as a follow-up to last year's OnePlus Ace 2 Pro. We have heard a handful of interesting rumours about the device regarding its processor, screen resolution, fast charging ability and more. Now, recently leaked schematics offer us a good look at the design of the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro. It seems to get a OnePlus Ace 3-inspired look with a hole punch display design and curved edges.

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Design (Rumoured)

Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station leaked what appears to be a rough OnePlus Ace 3 Pro schematic, showing the OnePlus Ace 3-like design with some slight alterations. It appears to have a curved edge screen on the front and the screen has a centrally located hole punch cutout for the selfie shooter. On the rear, a round camera module appears to be flushed to the left side. The camera module includes four cutouts and a pill-shaped flash. The volume button and power button are seen on the left edge, while an alert slider appears to be arranged on the right side.

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro leaked schematics

OnePlus is yet to confirm the existence of the purported OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, but rumours claim that the handset will be launched in the third quarter of this year. Therefore, it is recommended to take every leak related to the purported handset with some scepticism.

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Specifications (Rumoured)

As per previous leaks, the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and get an 8T LTPO curved screen with 1.5K resolution. It is tipped to feature a metal middle frame and a glass body. Other leaked specifications include a 50-megapixel primary sensor and offer 100W fast charging support.

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will succeed the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro. The latter was launched in August last year in China with a price tag of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,600) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

It's predecessor, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro was equipped with a 6.74-inch full-HD+ (1,240x2,772 pixels) curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is fueled by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and sports a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor. A 16-megapixel selfie camera 5,000mAh battery with support for 150W SuperVOOC charging are the other key highlights of the phone.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.