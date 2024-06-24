Technology News

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Colour Options, Key Specifications Teased Ahead of June 27 Launch

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will be equipped with the second-generation Tiangong cooling system with a 9,126mm square VC heat dissipation area.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 June 2024 17:57 IST
OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Colour Options, Key Specifications Teased Ahead of June 27 Launch

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is currently available for pre-reservations in China

Highlights
  • OnePlus is set to host a big launch event on June 27 in China
  • It will feature a 6,100mAh battery
  • OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset
Advertisement

OnePlus announced last week that the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will go official in China on June 27. Now, the Chinese tech brand has opened pre-booking for the device in China. It has also disclosed a few key specifications and colour options of the upcoming Ace series smartphone. It is confirmed to come in three colour options with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor under the hood. The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will pack up to 24GB of RAM and a massive 6,100mAh battery. 

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro colourways

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is currently available for pre-reservations in China through the company's official website. It is listed in Green Field Blue, Supercar Porcelain Collector's Edition, and Titanium Mirror Silver (translated from Chinese) shades. The green variant has a leather rear panel, while the Collector's Edition features a ceramic back. The silver colour variant has a glass back panel.

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro specifications

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor will power the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, with the brand's self-developed Tidal Architecture said to enhance the performance of the chipset by 9.4 percent. It will carry up to 24GB LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. The handset is touted to have scored 23,26,659 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. It is confirmed to offer 5G connectivity and is said to maintain a frame rate of 59.7fps while playing Genshin Impact.

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will be equipped with a second-generation Tiangong cooling system with a 9,126mm square VC heat dissipation area. It will be backed by a 6,100mAh battery with Glacier Battery technology that is said to deliver up to six hours of continuous playback time at 120fps on a single charge.

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro launch is set to take place on June 27 at 7:00pm (IST) in China. The OnePlus Pad Pro, OnePlus Buds 3, and OnePlus Watch 2 will also debut alongside.

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is tipped to come with a starting price tag of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,000).

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Specifications, OnePlus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OnePlus Claims New Battery Tech Will Retain 80 Percent of Phone's Battery Capacity Even After 4 Years of Usage
Qualcomm Makes Its Compute AI Models Available to Developers to Let Them Build Apps With AI Capabilities

Related Stories

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Colour Options, Key Specifications Teased Ahead of June 27 Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Indian Bike Driving 3D Cheat Codes May 2024 List
  2. New OnePlus Battery Tech Promises to Last Beyond 4 Years of Usage
  3. This Upcoming Motorola Phone Will Offer a Four-Year Warranty
  4. Redmi Note 14 Series Reportedly Spotted on IMEI Website
  5. Honor Play 60 Plus With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC Launched: See Price
  6. Oppo A-Series Phone With iPhone 12-Like Camera Module Surfaces Online
  7. Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Get New Features With Latest Update
  8. Tecno's Next Foldable Pops Up on Bluetooth SIG Website
  9. Lenovo Legion Tablet India Launch Confirmed; Design, Key Features Revealed
  10. Realme C61 4G May Launch in India with 50-Megapixel Dual Camera
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Price Leaked; Tipped to Be Pricier Than Galaxy Z Flip 5
  2. Synthesia 2.0 AI Video Communications Platform With Expressive AI Avatars Launched for Enterprises
  3. YouTube Reportedly Developing a Sleep Timer Feature That Automatically Stops Video Playback
  4. Redmi Note 14 Series Reportedly Spotted on IMEI Website Suggesting Imminent India and Global Launch
  5. OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Colour Options, Key Specifications Teased Ahead of June 27 Launch
  6. Elden Ring Director Says Lowering Difficulty Would ‘Break the Game' as Shadow of the Erdtree Sparks Debate
  7. Qualcomm Makes Its Compute AI Models Available to Developers to Let Them Build Apps With AI Capabilities
  8. Honor Play 60 Plus With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Realme GT 6 Confirmed to Launch in China Next Month
  10. Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Can Now Record Up to 3-Minute Long Videos: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »