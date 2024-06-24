OnePlus announced last week that the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will go official in China on June 27. Now, the Chinese tech brand has opened pre-booking for the device in China. It has also disclosed a few key specifications and colour options of the upcoming Ace series smartphone. It is confirmed to come in three colour options with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor under the hood. The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will pack up to 24GB of RAM and a massive 6,100mAh battery.

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro colourways

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is currently available for pre-reservations in China through the company's official website. It is listed in Green Field Blue, Supercar Porcelain Collector's Edition, and Titanium Mirror Silver (translated from Chinese) shades. The green variant has a leather rear panel, while the Collector's Edition features a ceramic back. The silver colour variant has a glass back panel.

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro specifications

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor will power the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, with the brand's self-developed Tidal Architecture said to enhance the performance of the chipset by 9.4 percent. It will carry up to 24GB LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. The handset is touted to have scored 23,26,659 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. It is confirmed to offer 5G connectivity and is said to maintain a frame rate of 59.7fps while playing Genshin Impact.

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will be equipped with a second-generation Tiangong cooling system with a 9,126mm square VC heat dissipation area. It will be backed by a 6,100mAh battery with Glacier Battery technology that is said to deliver up to six hours of continuous playback time at 120fps on a single charge.

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro launch is set to take place on June 27 at 7:00pm (IST) in China. The OnePlus Pad Pro, OnePlus Buds 3, and OnePlus Watch 2 will also debut alongside.

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is tipped to come with a starting price tag of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,000).

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.