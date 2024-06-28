OnePlus Ace 3 Pro was launched in China on Thursday. The handset is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera system and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It also packs a 6,100mAh Glacier battery with support for 100W wired fast charging. The phone comes with up to 24GB RAM and up to 1TB onboard storage. The smartphone joins the OnePlus Ace 3 and Ace 3V, which were introduced earlier this year in January and March, respectively.

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro price

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro starts in China at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 36,700) for the 12GB + 256GB option. Meanwhile, the 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 24GB + 1TB variants are priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 40,200), CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 43,600), and CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 50,500), respectively. These prices are for the green and titanium versions only.

The handset is offered in three shades - Green Field Blue, Supercar Porcelain Collector's Edition, and Titanium Mirror Silver (translated from Chinese).

The Supercar Porcelain Collector's Edition variant of the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is listed with two RAM and storage configurations - CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,900) and CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs. 52,800) for the 16GB + 512GB and 24GB + 1TB options, respectively.

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro specifications, features

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (2,780 x 1,264 pixels) 3D curved AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500nits of local peak brightness level, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 14-based ColorOS 14.1.

For optics, the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera unit which includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) alongside an 8-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The phone gets a 16-megapixel front camera.

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is backed by a 6,100mAh Glacier battery with 100W wired fast charging support. The OnePlus Glacier battery technology is claimed to use a new self-developed high-capacity bionic silicon-carbon material. It is claimed to offer a 22 percent increased battery capacity with a reduced size over the previous generation cells.

The phone also supports 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NFC and USB Type-C connectivity. It comes with an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.