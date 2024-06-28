Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus Ace 3 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 6,100mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 6,100mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro comes with an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 June 2024 11:04 IST
OnePlus Ace 3 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 6,100mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro comes in green, titanium and Supercar Porcelain (translated) shades

Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 3 Pro supports up to 24GB of RAM
  • The handset sports a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit
  • The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro supports 100W wired fast charging
Advertisement

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro was launched in China on Thursday. The handset is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera system and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It also packs a 6,100mAh Glacier battery with support for 100W wired fast charging. The phone comes with up to 24GB RAM and up to 1TB onboard storage. The smartphone joins the OnePlus Ace 3 and Ace 3V, which were introduced earlier this year in January and March, respectively. 

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro price

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro starts in China at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 36,700) for the 12GB + 256GB option. Meanwhile, the 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 24GB + 1TB variants are priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 40,200), CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 43,600), and CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 50,500), respectively. These prices are for the green and titanium versions only.

The handset is offered in three shades - Green Field Blue, Supercar Porcelain Collector's Edition, and Titanium Mirror Silver (translated from Chinese).

The Supercar Porcelain Collector's Edition variant of the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is listed with two RAM and storage configurations - CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,900) and CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs. 52,800) for the 16GB + 512GB and 24GB + 1TB options, respectively. 

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro specifications, features

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (2,780 x 1,264 pixels) 3D curved AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500nits of local peak brightness level, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 14-based ColorOS 14.1.

For optics, the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera unit which includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) alongside an 8-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The phone gets a 16-megapixel front camera. 

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is backed by a 6,100mAh Glacier battery with 100W wired fast charging support. The OnePlus Glacier battery technology is claimed to use a new self-developed high-capacity bionic silicon-carbon material. It is claimed to offer a 22 percent increased battery capacity with a reduced size over the previous generation cells.

The phone also supports 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NFC and USB Type-C connectivity. It comes with an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Ace 3 Pro

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.74-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6100mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1,240x2,772 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, OnePlus Ace 3 Pro launch, OnePlus Ace 3 Pro price, OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Specifications, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Jio Announces Price Hike for Prepaid, Postpaid Plans by Up to Rs. 600 Starting July 3
Airtel Price Hike for Prepaid Recharge Plans, Postpaid Plans Announced: New Tariffs Effective From July 3

Related Stories

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 6,100mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Hikes Prices of Prepaid and Postpaid Plans by Up to 20 Percent
  2. Jio Announces Price Hike for Prepaid, Postpaid Plans Starting July 3
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 New Renders Suggest Three Colour Options
  4. iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  5. Vivo T3 Lite 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: See Price
  6. OnePlus Ace 3 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 6,100mAh Battery Debuts
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Pad Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset, 12.1-Inch Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Prices Fluctuate as Biden vs Trump Debate Skips Mention of Crypto, Analyst Says
  3. OnePlus Ace 3 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 6,100mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Jio Announces Price Hike for Prepaid, Postpaid Plans by Up to Rs. 600 Starting July 3
  5. Airtel Price Hike for Prepaid Recharge Plans, Postpaid Plans Announced: New Tariffs Effective From July 3
  6. Binance Tightens Oversight of Its Services, Offers Rewards for Reporting Misuse
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Leaks in New Renders, Suggests Three Colour Options
  8. Lenovo Introduces Energy Efficiency-Focused AI Solutions for Enterprises
  9. Realme to Launch Upcoming Smartphone Models With AI Capabilities, Realme VP Chase Xu Says
  10. Delta Exchange Launches in India, Brings Options Trading for Crypto Assests
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »