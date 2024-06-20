OnePlus Ace 3 Pro details have been leaked over the past few months, and the handset is expected to launch in China soon. While a launch date is yet to be announced. the smartphone's price, memory and storage options have been leaked online. The successor to the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is said to pack up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of inbuilt storage. OnePlus is also rumoured to bring a special Collector's Edition of the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro in a different shade.

A Chinese tipster on Weibo claims that OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will be launched in 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations, while the handset could also be launched in a top-of-the-line 24GB + 1TB variant.

OnePlus is also tipped to unveil a Collector's Edition of the Ace 3 Pro with a ceramic white finish. This special edition is said to be offered in 16GB + 512GB and 24GB + 1TB RAM and storage options.

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro price (Rumoured)

The price of regular OnePlus Ace 3 Pro could start at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,000), while the purported OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Collector's Edition could cost CNY 4,000 (roughly Rs. 46,000)

The standard OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is expected to be offered in green and black shades. The former could have a vegan leather finish, while the black colour variant could feature a matte glass rear panel.

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro specifications (Rumoured)

Based on recent rumours, the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will feature a 6.78-inch 8T LTPO display with 1.5K resolution. It could run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and is likely to be equipped with a 6,100mAh battery and 100W fast charging support.

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is tipped to pack a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel unit, and a 2-megapixel sensor. It is expected to get a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It is anticipated to launch in the third quarter of this year.

