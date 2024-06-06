Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G is confirmed to launch in India soon. The company has revealed the launch date of the handset alongside its design, colour options and a few key specifications. The upcoming smartphone was previously tipped to debut as a rebranded version of the Oppo A3 Pro, which was introduced in China in April. The design of the Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G shared by the company appears to bolster this claim. It is likely that the phone will also share similar specifications as the Oppo A3 Pro.

Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G Launch, Design, Colour Options

The Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G will launch in India on June 13, the company announced on Thursday. The phone is also listed on the company's website, which reveals that it will launch in two colour options - Dusk Pink and Midnight Navy. It will also be available in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations.

The design of the Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G shows a circular camera module with a silver ring-like border placed centrally towards the top of the back panel. The vegan leather cover has a polycarbonate vertical stripe down the middle, within which the 'Oppo' branding appears towards the bottom. The right edge holds the volume rocker and power button. The curved display is seen with very slim bezels and a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout at the top.

Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G Specifications

The Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G is confirmed to come with IP69, IP68 and IP66 certifications for dust and water resistance. The handset is also claimed to feature a MIL-STD 810H build as well as a Swiss SGS Premium Performance 5 Stars Drop Resistance certification.

The company also says that the Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G will sport a 3D curved AMOLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The phone is confirmed to measure 7.89mm in thickness and weigh 177g.

Since the Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G is expected to launch as a rebranded Oppo A3 Pro, it is likely to share similar specifications as the latter.

Oppo A3 Pro Specifications

The Oppo A3 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support. It features a 6.7-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED curved screen, a 64-megapixel dual rear camera unit and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. Pricing for the handset in China starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration.

