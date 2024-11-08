OnePlus is reportedly preparing to launch the OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro in China by the end of this year or early next year. A new leak coming out of the company's home country suggests that both phones and their succeeding OnePlus Ace 6 series smartphones will feature larger batteries than previous Ace series handsets. The rumoured OnePlus Ace 5 is likely to boast a 6,300mAh battery while the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro could carry a 6,500mAh battery.

Alleged Specifications of the OnePlus Ace 5, OnePlus Ace 6 Series Have Appeared Online

Tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo has suggested the battery details of the unannounced OnePlus Ace 5 series and OnePlus Ace 6 series. As per the tipster, OnePlus's mid-range smartphone will come with a 6,850mAh battery or a 7,000mAh single-cell battery. A mid-range handset with a lightweight design is said to pack a 5,640mAh or 5,750mAh battery. Three more devices with 100W wired fast charge support are said to feature 6,500mAh, 6,300mAh, and 6,150mAh batteries.

The tipster has not explicitly mentioned the names of upcoming OnePlus phones and their battery units. But citing the leak, a TheTechOutlook report speculates that the OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro will pack 6,300mAh and 6,500mAh cells, respectively. The OnePlus Ace 5V is rumoured to house a 6,150mAh battery.

Either the OnePlus Ace 6 or OnePlus Ace 6 Pro will get a 7,000mAh battery. OnePlus is likely to pack a 5,750mAh battery on the OnePlus Ace 6V.

OnePlus is not expected to launch the Ace 6 series until December 2025, therefore, it is recommended to take these details with a grain of salt.

The OnePlus Ace 5 series could go official by the end of this year or early next year. It is said to sport a BOE's 6.78-inch X2 8T LTPO 2D display with 1.5K resolution and could run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset alongside up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.