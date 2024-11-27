Technology News
Redmi Note 14 Pro+, Redmi Note 14 Pro, Redmi Note 14 India Pricing Tipped Ahead of December 9 Launch

Redmi Note 14 Indian variant tipped to get an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 November 2024 13:37 IST
Redmi Note 14 Pro+, Redmi Note 14 Pro, Redmi Note 14 India Pricing Tipped Ahead of December 9 Launch

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ and Redmi Note 14 Pro have an IP68 water and dust resistance rating

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 14 series was launched in China in September last week
  • They sport 6.67-inch OLED displays
  • Indian variant of Redmi Note 14 Pro is said to ship with 12 AI features
Redmi Note 14 series will launch in the Indian market on December 9 and the company recently started teasing the features of the flagship model in the series — Redmi Note 14 Pro+. As we wait for the formal launch, price details of Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 Pro, and Redmi Note 14 Pro+ have been leaked online. The Redmi Note 14 series debuted in China in September last week. All three phones in the lineup sport 6.67-inch OLED displays with 120Hz refresh rate.

Redmi Note 14 Series Price Details Tipped

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) suggested the alleged pricing of the Redmi Note 14 series on X. The Redmi Note 14 is tipped to cost Rs. 21,999 for the 6GB + 128GB version and Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. The top-end variant with 8GB + 256GB model is said to be priced at Rs. 24,999. The Xiaomi sub-brand is said to pack an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera in the Indian variant of the phone. It could include six AI features.

Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 14 Pro is said to be priced at Rs. 28,999 for the 8GB + 128GB version and Rs. 30,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model. The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ is tipped to cost Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs. 36,999 for the 8GB + 256GB version. The top-end model with 12GB RAM and 512GB onboard storage is said to carry a price tag of Rs. 39,999. These are MRPs (maximum retail price) and the actual rate is said to be lower. 

The Indian variant of Redmi Note 14 Pro is said to ship with 12 AI features while the Note 14 Pro+ is tipped to feature 20 AI features including Circle to search, AI Call Translation, and AI Subtitle. They could offer an IP68-rated build.

Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 Pro+, and Redmi Note 14 Pro were unveiled in China in September with a starting price tag of CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 15,000). The Pro models have an IP68 water and dust resistance rating while the vanilla model has an IP64-rated build. They sport 6.67-inch OLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ runs on Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, while the Note 14 Pro model has a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra SoC under the hood. The Redmi Note 14 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC.

 

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Redmi Note 14 Pro+, Redmi Note 14 Pro, Redmi Note 14 India Pricing Tipped Ahead of December 9 Launch
