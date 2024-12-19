OnePlus Ace 5 series will launch in China next week. The new Ace series will be unveiled alongside the OnePlus Buds Ace 2 and the new OnePlus Pad. The Chinese smartphone brand has posted new teasers online revealing the design, colour options and chipsets of the OnePlus Ace 5 and OnePlus Ace 5 Pro. The OnePlus Ace 5 is confirmed to arrive with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, while the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Edition will power the Ace 5 Pro. They will ship with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage.

OnePlus Ace 5 Series Launch Date

OnePlus took to Weibo to announce that the OnePlus Ace 5 series will be unveiled on December 26 in China at 2:30pm local time (12:00pm IST). The OnePlus Buds Ace 2 and new OnePlus Pad tablet are also confirmed to launch during the event. The company has also posted images of the phones showing off their flat display and slim bezels. They have triple rear cameras and a hole-punch cutout on the display for a selfie shooter.

The OnePlus Ace 5 Pro is teased in Submarine Black, Starry Sky Purple, and White Moon Porcelain colourways. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Edition chipset that is claimed to have scored 32,18,978 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. This could be an overclocked version of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The Nubia Z70 Ultra and Red Magic 10 Pro series use the same chipset.

The vanilla OnePlus Ace 5 is also shown in three distinct colourways, but the marketing names of the shades are under wraps. It will run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

Pre-reservations for the OnePlus Ace 5 series is live through OnePlus's official website in China. They are listed in 12GB+256GB, 16GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, 16GB+512GB, and 16GB+1TB RAM and storage options.

The OnePlus Ace 5 and OnePlus Ace 5 Pro are tipped to come with a 6.78-inch BOE X2 display with 1.5K resolution. They could feature a triple camera setup including a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch sensor with support for OIS, an 8-megapixel secondary shooter, and a 2-megapixel third sensor. The vanilla model could get a 6,415mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The OnePlus Ace 5 Pro, on the other hand, is said to carry a 6,100mAh battery with 100W charging support.