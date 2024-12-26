OnePlus Ace 5 is scheduled to launch in China on December 26 (today) and will also debut as the OnePlus 13R in the global markets early next year. Ahead of its anticipated unveiling, the Chinese company has confirmed a key aspect of the purported smartphone — its battery capacity. OnePlus says it will be equipped with a significantly larger battery than its predecessor. However, this won't affect its form factor and the OnePlus Ace 5 is confirmed to be even thinner than the last-generation model.

OnePlus Ace 5 Battery, Size

In a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, OnePlus shared details about the battery capacity and the change in size of the OnePlus Ace 5. As per the company, it will feature a 6,400mAh battery which can deliver up to 23 hours of video playback. This means an increase of approximately 900mAh over the 5,500mAh capacity of the OnePlus Ace 4.

However, this does not mean that the purported smartphone will get thicker. Instead, it is claimed to have a slimmer body than its predecessor. The company says it will have a thickness of 8mm, compared to the 8.8mm thickness of the preceding model.

OnePlus has also confirmed that the smartphone will come with support for 100W SuperVOOC charging.

OnePlus Ace 5 Specifications (Expected)

According to reports, the OnePlus Ace 5 will get a 6.78-inch flat AMOLED screen with 1.5K (2,780 x 1,264 pixels) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to ship with Android 15-based ColorOS 15. For optics, the purported handset may be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, paired with 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors at the back. It is said to sport a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies.

The OnePlus Ace 5 is reported to have an IR blaster. It is speculated to measure 161.72 x 75.77 x 8.02mm in size and weigh 206g. The company has already confirmed that it will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset under the hood.