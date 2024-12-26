Technology News
OnePlus Ace 5 to Pack Significantly Bigger Battery in a Slimmer Body: Expected Specifications

OnePlus Ace 5 is expected to launch globally as the OnePlus 13R.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 December 2024 10:08 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 5 will be offered in three colourways

Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 5 is confirmed to be thinner than the OnePlus Ace 4
  • It will offer up to 23 hours of video playback with its larger battery
  • The handset will support 100W SuperVOOC fast charging
OnePlus Ace 5 is scheduled to launch in China on December 26 (today) and will also debut as the OnePlus 13R in the global markets early next year. Ahead of its anticipated unveiling, the Chinese company has confirmed a key aspect of the purported smartphone — its battery capacity. OnePlus says it will be equipped with a significantly larger battery than its predecessor. However, this won't affect its form factor and the OnePlus Ace 5 is confirmed to be even thinner than the last-generation model.

OnePlus Ace 5 Battery, Size

In a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, OnePlus shared details about the battery capacity and the change in size of the OnePlus Ace 5. As per the company, it will feature a 6,400mAh battery which can deliver up to 23 hours of video playback. This means an increase of approximately 900mAh over the 5,500mAh capacity of the OnePlus Ace 4.

However, this does not mean that the purported smartphone will get thicker. Instead, it is claimed to have a slimmer body than its predecessor. The company says it will have a thickness of 8mm, compared to the 8.8mm thickness of the preceding model.

OnePlus has also confirmed that the smartphone will come with support for 100W SuperVOOC charging.

OnePlus Ace 5 Specifications (Expected)

According to reports, the OnePlus Ace 5 will get a 6.78-inch flat AMOLED screen with 1.5K (2,780 x 1,264 pixels) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to ship with Android 15-based ColorOS 15. For optics, the purported handset may be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, paired with 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors at the back. It is said to sport a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies.

The OnePlus Ace 5 is reported to have an IR blaster. It is speculated to measure 161.72 x 75.77 x 8.02mm in size and weigh 206g. The company has already confirmed that it will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset under the hood.

OnePlus Ace 5, OnePlus Ace 5 battery, OnePlus Ace 5 body, OnePlus Ace 5 specifications, OnePlus 13R, OnePlus
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
