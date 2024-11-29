Technology News
OnePlus 13R Reportedly Spotted on FCC Website Ahead of Ace 5 China Launch in December

The FCC filings allegedly hint at several details of the smartphone.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 November 2024 17:38 IST
OnePlus 13, which was launched in China, is also expected to come in India

  • OnePlus Ace 5 will be launched as the OnePlus 13R for global markets
  • The OnePlus 13R is revealed to have a 5,860mAh battery
  • The phone will run OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15
OnePlus has revealed that it will announce its Ace 5 series in China in December. The company has not given out a specific date for this launch event, but a timeline has been officially teased. This also hints at a global release of OnePlus 13R and OnePlus 13 soon. According to a new report, the OnePlus 13R has been spotted on the FCC website, suggesting that a global version of the Ace 5 does exist. The listing reportedly gives out details about the phone's model number, battery, and software. It also lists the device's connectivity standards.

91 Mobiles Indonesia has spotted the FCC listing of a OnePlus smartphone listed as CPH2647, which the publication claims to be the OnePlus 13R. The FCC listing indicates that the smartphone will have a 5,860mAh battery, which could be marketed as 6,000mAh when announced globally.

The listing also reportedly suggests that the OnePlus 13R will run OxygenOS 15 out of the box. The OxygenOS 15 update has been released for the OnePlus 12 and the OnePlus Open foldable in India and is based on Android 15.

As expected, the FCC listing reportedly goes in-depth explaining the various communication standards the OnePlus 13R supports. From what we can tell from the screenshots shared by the publication, it will support 5G, 4G and LTE radios along with NFC. There's also a mention of dual SIM support, but it remains unclear about which countries will get an eSIM option (for the second SIM).

In addition, the FCC filings also reportedly include certain schematics. However, aside from the antenna positioning and placement, it doesn't suggesting anything about the phone's cosmetic design or general form factor.

According to a recent report, the OnePlus 13 had earlier surfaced with the model number CPH2653, while the OnePlus 13R got tagged as the CPH2645. However, this coming from the TDRA website may be specific to the UAE market. The aforementioned model number is said to be for the US market. An older report stated that the OnePlus 13 will possibly be offered in 12GB and 16GB RAM variants with 256GB and 512GB storage options. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 13R is said to be available in a single 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

 

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 13R, OnePlus Ace 5, OnePlus 13R Specifications, OnePlus 13R Battery, OnePlus 13R Software, OxygenOS 15
