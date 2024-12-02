Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Lies of P DLC to Launch in First Quarter of 2025, Neowiz Confirms Sci Fi Survival Horror Project as Next Game

Lies of P DLC to Launch in First Quarter of 2025, Neowiz Confirms Sci-Fi Survival Horror Project as Next Game

Neowiz confirmed last year that Lies of P would get an expansion and a separate sequel.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 2 December 2024 12:23 IST
Lies of P DLC to Launch in First Quarter of 2025, Neowiz Confirms Sci-Fi Survival Horror Project as Next Game

Photo Credit: Neowiz Games

Neowiz had shared concept art from the Lies of P DLC last year

Highlights
  • Lies of P launched on PC, Mac and consoles in September 2023
  • The action-RPG is confirmed to get a separate sequel, as well
  • Round8 Studio's next project will utilise Unreal Engine 5 for development
Advertisement

The planned DLC for Lies of P, the acclaimed action-RPG from Korean studio Neowiz Games, is coming next year. The expansion, first confirmed in November 2023, will launch in the first quarter of 2025, Neowiz reportedly confirmed Friday. The company also announced that the next game from Lies of P co-developer Round8 Studio would be a sci-fi survival horror project developed for PC and console platforms.

Round8's Next Project

Neowiz's announcement, reported by Korean outlet EBN, did not include a release date for the DLC. The studio has not yet shared details about the expansion, including its official title. But the company did shed some light on Round8 Studio's next project.

According to the announcement, the Lies of P co-developer's next game will be “survival horror project” set in a “sci-fi universe”. The game will utilise Epic Game's Unreal Engine 5 for development and will launch on PC and consoles. Round8 is reportedly hiring level designers and scenario planners for the project.

“It's too early to reveal the progress of the project,” a Neowiz official told EBN (translated from Korean). “This is one of the PC and console games that Round 8 Studios is preparing,” they added.

Lies of P DLC

While details about the Lies of P DLC are still under wraps, the developers did provide an update in September and shared a new screenshot from the upcoming expansion. Marking a year since the game launched, Lies of P director Jiwon Choi said in a letter the team was working diligently on the DLC.

“For the DLC of the Lies of P and the sequel, we aim to do better on what we did well and improve in areas we have room to grow. It might sound simple, but I find that sticking to the basics is anything but easy,” the game director had said.

In November 2023, Neowiz confirmed Lies of P would get an expansion and a separate sequel and revealed two pieces of concept art from the upcoming DLC. Earlier this year, Neowiz announced that the game had reached seven million players worldwide. A large chunk of that number, however, is likely to be Xbox Game Pass members, as the game is available on Microsoft's subscription service. Lies of P sold over 1 million copies within a month of launch. The action title is available on PC, Mac, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PS4 and PS5.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Lies of P, Neowiz Games, Round8 Studio
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Realme Neo 7 Battery Capacity Revealed Ahead of December 11 Launch

Related Stories

Lies of P DLC to Launch in First Quarter of 2025, Neowiz Confirms Sci-Fi Survival Horror Project as Next Game
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Tipped to Launch Three New Phones in the First Half of 2025
  2. iQOO Neo 10R May Launch in India Soon; RAM, Storage Variants Tipped
  3. OnePlus Ace 5, OnePlus Ace 5 Pro Teased to Launch This Week
  4. Filmfare OTT Awards 2024: Check out The Full List of Winners
#Latest Stories
  1. Bougainvillea OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Psychological Thriller Starring Kunchacko Boban and Jyothirmayi
  2. Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, Phantom V Flip 2 to Launch in India on December 6; to Be Available on Amazon
  3. Noise Air Clips OWS Earphones With Up to 40 Hours Total Playback Time Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Filmfare OTT Awards 2024: Check out The Full List of Winners
  5. Death Clock App for Android and iOS Uses AI to Predict Users’ Life Expectancy and Ways to Improve It
  6. Time Moves Faster on The Moon Than on Earth, Claims New Study
  7. NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope Nears Completion with New Assembly
  8. Elon Musk Urges Court to Block ‘Illegal’ OpenAI For-Profit Conversion
  9. ISRO Chief S Somanath Supports Elon Musk’s Model to Boost Space Economy
  10. Proposed Australia Law Would Fine Big Tech Over Digital Competition
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »