The planned DLC for Lies of P, the acclaimed action-RPG from Korean studio Neowiz Games, is coming next year. The expansion, first confirmed in November 2023, will launch in the first quarter of 2025, Neowiz reportedly confirmed Friday. The company also announced that the next game from Lies of P co-developer Round8 Studio would be a sci-fi survival horror project developed for PC and console platforms.

Round8's Next Project

Neowiz's announcement, reported by Korean outlet EBN, did not include a release date for the DLC. The studio has not yet shared details about the expansion, including its official title. But the company did shed some light on Round8 Studio's next project.

According to the announcement, the Lies of P co-developer's next game will be “survival horror project” set in a “sci-fi universe”. The game will utilise Epic Game's Unreal Engine 5 for development and will launch on PC and consoles. Round8 is reportedly hiring level designers and scenario planners for the project.

“It's too early to reveal the progress of the project,” a Neowiz official told EBN (translated from Korean). “This is one of the PC and console games that Round 8 Studios is preparing,” they added.

Lies of P DLC

While details about the Lies of P DLC are still under wraps, the developers did provide an update in September and shared a new screenshot from the upcoming expansion. Marking a year since the game launched, Lies of P director Jiwon Choi said in a letter the team was working diligently on the DLC.

“For the DLC of the Lies of P and the sequel, we aim to do better on what we did well and improve in areas we have room to grow. It might sound simple, but I find that sticking to the basics is anything but easy,” the game director had said.

In November 2023, Neowiz confirmed Lies of P would get an expansion and a separate sequel and revealed two pieces of concept art from the upcoming DLC. Earlier this year, Neowiz announced that the game had reached seven million players worldwide. A large chunk of that number, however, is likely to be Xbox Game Pass members, as the game is available on Microsoft's subscription service. Lies of P sold over 1 million copies within a month of launch. The action title is available on PC, Mac, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PS4 and PS5.