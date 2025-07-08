Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 Launched in India With 50 Megapixel Rear Camera, OnePlus AI Features

OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, OnePlus AI Features

OnePlus Nord CE 5 is equipped with a 7,100mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC charging.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 8 July 2025 14:30 IST
OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, OnePlus AI Features

OnePlus Nord CE 5 (top) and OnePlus Nord 5

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 5 is equipped wth a 6,800mAh battery
  • The handset sports a 6.83-inch AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate
  • The OnePlus Nord CE 5 features a 16-megapixel selfie camera
Advertisement

OnePlus Nord 5 was launched in India on Tuesday, alongside the OnePlus Nord CE 5. The new smartphones run on Android 15, along with the new AI features introduced with the OnePlus 13s last month. The Nord 5 is the second handset from the company to arrive with the new programmable Plus Key, unlike its predecessor, which featured an alert slider. Both the OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 are equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera, and ship with a colour-coordinated TPU cover and an 80W charger.

OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 Price in India and Availability

OnePlus Nord 5 price in India is set at Rs. 31,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. The handset is also available in 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB storage variants that are priced at Rs. 34,999 and Rs. 37,999, respectively.

Pricing for the OnePlus Nord CE 5 starts at Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB+128GB model, while the handset is also available in an 8GB+256GB configuration that costs Rs. 26,999. Customers can also purchase a 12GB+256GB variant that costs Rs. 28,999.

The OnePlus Nord 5 is available in Dry Ice, Marble Sands, and Phantom Grey colourways, and it will go on sale on July 9 at 12pm (noon). Meanwhile, the Nord CE 5 will go on sale on July 12 (in time for Amazon Prime Day) at 12am (midnight), in Black Infinity, Marble Mist, and Nexus Blue colour options.

Customers who purchase either smartphone using eligible bank cards can avail of a Rs. 2,000 instant discount, according to the company. The OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 will be sold via Amazon, the company's own website and retail outlets, and other stores across the country.

OnePlus Nord 5 Specifications, Features

The OnePlus Nord 5 is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs on Android 15, along with the company's OxygenOS 15 skin. It sports a 6.83-inch AMOLED screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1,800nits peak brightness. The phone runs on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM.

There's a 50-megapixel primary rear camera on the OnePlus Nord 5, with a Sony LYT-700 sensor, optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.8 aperture. This is the same primary camera used on the OnePlus 13s. It also has an unspecified 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 120-degree field of view. On the front, it has a 50-megapixel selfie camera with a Samsung ISOCELL JN5 sensor and an f/2.0 aperture.

You get up to 512GB of storage on the OnePlus Nord 5, and connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. There's an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication, and the phone has an infrared (IR) transmitter that can be used to control various appliances.

The Nord 5 packs a 6,800mAh battery that supports up to 80W SuperVOOC charging with the included adapter. It has an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance. The OnePlus Nord 5 measures 163.4×77×8.1mm and weighs 211g

OnePlus Nord CE 5 Specifications, Features

The connecitivty and software specifications of the OnePlus Nord CE 5 are the same as its more expensive sibling. OnePlus has equipped the Nord CE 5 with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex chip, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. It features a slightly smaller 6.77-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1400nits peak brightness. 

For images and videos, the Nord CE 5 has a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony LYT-600 sensor and OIS, and an f/1.8 aperture. The handset has an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with a OV08D10 (OmniVision) sensor and f/2.2 aperture. It has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with a Sony IMX480 sensor and an f/2.4 aperture.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5 has a 7,100mAh battery that can be charged at 80W using the included SuperVOOC charger. It also features an in-display fingerprint scanner, and has an IR transmitter that is located in the camera module. The handset measures 163.5×76×8.2mm and weighs 199g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Nord 5

OnePlus Nord 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Reliable day-to-day performance
  • Decent primary camera
  • Optimised user interface
  • Programmable Plus Key
  • In-house AI features
  • Very good battery life
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • Last year's chipset
  • Ultrawide camera could be better
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 5 review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6800mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 5

OnePlus Nord CE 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good CPU performance
  • Very long battery life
  • Decent primary camera
  • Colourful design
  • In-house AI features
  • Bad
  • Lacks stereo speakers
  • Underwhelming ultrawide camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 5 review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8350
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7100mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE 5, OnePlus Nord 5 Price in India, OnePlus Nord CE 5 Price in India, OnePlus Nord 5 Specifications, OnePlus Nord CE 5 Specifications, OnePlus Nord 5 Features, OnePlus Nord CE 5 Features, OnePlus
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Google Rolls Out AI Mode in Search to All Users in India, Removes Search Labs Sign Up Requirement
Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: OnePlus 13 Offer Price Revealed

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, OnePlus AI Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  3. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  4. OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
  5. iPhone 16e Available at a Discounted Price in India: See Offer
  6. Vivo V60 to Launch in India Soon; Reportedly Spotted on TRDA Site
  7. Vi Non-Stop Hero Prepaid Plans Now Available in These Circles
  8. Vivo Y400 Key Specifications Confirmed; to Launch on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Hubble Captures First Images of Ancient Interstellar Visitor Comet 3I/ATLAS
  2. Meet Walker S2: The Self-Sufficient Humanoid Robot with Swappable Battery Tech
  3. Saare Jahan Se Acha OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Pratik Gandhi Starrer Movie
  4. The Plot Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: What You Need to Know About Korean Crime Thriller Movie
  5. Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
  6. X&Y Now Streaming on SunNXT: What You Need to Know About This Comedy Kannada Drama Movie
  7. Parijatha Parvam Streaming Now on LionsgatePlay: A Twisted Telugu Crime Comedy Full of Chaos and Laughter
  8. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  9. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  10. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »