OnePlus Nord 5 was launched in India on Tuesday, alongside the OnePlus Nord CE 5. The new smartphones run on Android 15, along with the new AI features introduced with the OnePlus 13s last month. The Nord 5 is the second handset from the company to arrive with the new programmable Plus Key, unlike its predecessor, which featured an alert slider. Both the OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 are equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera, and ship with a colour-coordinated TPU cover and an 80W charger.

OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 Price in India and Availability

OnePlus Nord 5 price in India is set at Rs. 31,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. The handset is also available in 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB storage variants that are priced at Rs. 34,999 and Rs. 37,999, respectively.

Pricing for the OnePlus Nord CE 5 starts at Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB+128GB model, while the handset is also available in an 8GB+256GB configuration that costs Rs. 26,999. Customers can also purchase a 12GB+256GB variant that costs Rs. 28,999.

The OnePlus Nord 5 is available in Dry Ice, Marble Sands, and Phantom Grey colourways, and it will go on sale on July 9 at 12pm (noon). Meanwhile, the Nord CE 5 will go on sale on July 12 (in time for Amazon Prime Day) at 12am (midnight), in Black Infinity, Marble Mist, and Nexus Blue colour options.

Customers who purchase either smartphone using eligible bank cards can avail of a Rs. 2,000 instant discount, according to the company. The OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 will be sold via Amazon, the company's own website and retail outlets, and other stores across the country.

OnePlus Nord 5 Specifications, Features

The OnePlus Nord 5 is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs on Android 15, along with the company's OxygenOS 15 skin. It sports a 6.83-inch AMOLED screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1,800nits peak brightness. The phone runs on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM.

There's a 50-megapixel primary rear camera on the OnePlus Nord 5, with a Sony LYT-700 sensor, optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.8 aperture. This is the same primary camera used on the OnePlus 13s. It also has an unspecified 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 120-degree field of view. On the front, it has a 50-megapixel selfie camera with a Samsung ISOCELL JN5 sensor and an f/2.0 aperture.

You get up to 512GB of storage on the OnePlus Nord 5, and connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. There's an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication, and the phone has an infrared (IR) transmitter that can be used to control various appliances.

The Nord 5 packs a 6,800mAh battery that supports up to 80W SuperVOOC charging with the included adapter. It has an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance. The OnePlus Nord 5 measures 163.4×77×8.1mm and weighs 211g

OnePlus Nord CE 5 Specifications, Features

The connecitivty and software specifications of the OnePlus Nord CE 5 are the same as its more expensive sibling. OnePlus has equipped the Nord CE 5 with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex chip, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. It features a slightly smaller 6.77-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1400nits peak brightness.

For images and videos, the Nord CE 5 has a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony LYT-600 sensor and OIS, and an f/1.8 aperture. The handset has an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with a OV08D10 (OmniVision) sensor and f/2.2 aperture. It has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with a Sony IMX480 sensor and an f/2.4 aperture.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5 has a 7,100mAh battery that can be charged at 80W using the included SuperVOOC charger. It also features an in-display fingerprint scanner, and has an IR transmitter that is located in the camera module. The handset measures 163.5×76×8.2mm and weighs 199g.

