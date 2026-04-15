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OnePlus Buds Ace 3 Launch Teased, Might Debut With OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra This Month

The upcoming OnePlus Buds Ace 3 true wireless earbuds are claimed to support up to 55dB active noise cancellation (ANC).

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 April 2026 16:19 IST
OnePlus Buds Ace 3 Launch Teased, Might Debut With OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra This Month

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Buds Ace 3 earphones have been teased in black and white colourways

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Highlights
  • OnePlus will add FPS tuning to enhance gaming audio
  • Earbuds will feature an in-ear design with rounded stems
  • The Buds will offer up to 55dB active noise cancellation
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OnePlus is gearing up to launch the Ace 6 Ultra in China. The company has started teasing the design and key features of the handset. Recent official teasers suggest that the OnePlus Buds Ace 3 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones will accompany the upcoming phone. Some of its anticipated features have been teased as well. The headset is expected to come with upgrades and improvements over the existing Buds Ace 2, which was introduced in China in December 2024.

OnePlus Buds Ace 3 Launch Teased

In a post on Weibo, the company teased the OnePlus Buds Ace 3, hinting at an imminent launch. The accompanying poster suggests that the headset will be unveiled later this month. The earphones are shown in black and white colourways. The OnePlus Buds Ace 3 appear to sport a familiar in-ear design with rounded stems, angled ear tips, and a clean, glossy finish. The charging case has a compact, pebble-shaped design with a matte finish, a front LED indicator, and a horizontally opening lid.

oneplus buds ace 3 weibo OnePlus

Photo Credit: Weibo/ OnePlus

 

The upcoming OnePlus Buds Ace 3 true wireless earbuds are claimed to support up to 55dB active noise cancellation (ANC). They are also said to offer up to 54 hours of total battery life, including the charging case. OnePlus says the headset will offer dedicated FPS tuning to enhance in-game audio cues.

The preceding OnePlus Buds Ace 2 launched in China at CNY 179 (roughly Rs. 2,100) in Flash Blue and Submarine Black (translated from Chinese) shades. The earphones also feature an in-ear design with rounded stems, touch controls, and 12.4mm dynamic drivers paired with AI-backed dual microphones.

OnePlus also equipped the Buds Ace 2 with support for active noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity with AAC and SBC codecs, dual-device connectivity, BassWave 2.0, and a 47ms low latency mode.

Each OnePlus Buds Ace 2 earbud packs a 58mAh battery, while the charging case houses a 440mAh cell with USB Type-C charging. The earphones are claimed to deliver up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge, and up to 43 hours with the case. The earphones also come with an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

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Further reading: OnePlus Buds Ace 3, OnePlus Buds Ace 3 Colour Options, OnePlus Buds Ace 3 Features, OnePlus, OnePlus Buds Ace 2
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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