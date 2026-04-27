OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra is all set to launch on April 28 in China. In recent weeks, the smartphone maker has posted several teasers on social media platforms disclosing the design, colour options, and key specifications of the upcoming Ace series phone. The OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra is confirmed to ship with the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, alongside up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB on-board storage. It will include an 8,600mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

Ahead of the launch, here is a quick overview of the launch details, expected price, specifications, and features of the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra.

The OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra is scheduled to launch ON April 28 at 7pm local time (4:30 pm IST). The company will launch a OnePlus Strix (translated from Chinese) gaming controller alongside the phone that is designed to transform the phone into a gaming handheld when attached to its back. It will be available in 12GB+256GB, 16GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, 16GB+512GB and 16GB+1TB RAM and storage options.

OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Price (Expected)

OnePlus has yet to disclose the pricing of the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra. The price of the OnePlus Ace 6T starts at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 33,000) in China, while the OnePlus Ace 6 price is set at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 32,300) for the base model. Therefore, we can expect the new phone to be priced slightly above these models.

OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Specifications, Features (Expected)

Design, Display

The OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra is teased to boast a BOE display with 1.5K (1,272 x 2,772 pixels) resolution, up to 165Hz of refresh rate and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+. The display has 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 1.07 billion colours, and 450ppi pixel density. The display has Crystal Shield Glass protection, and the phone is confirmed to have a metal frame.

The handset has a gaming-inspired design with a Metal Cube camera deco and a reflective Ace logo on the rear. The OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra is confirmed to launch in Ace Awakening and Metal Storm (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Performance, OS

The OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC coupled with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. It will run on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16. It will have IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

For authentication, the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra features an in-display 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. It will come with a dual-speaker system. It will include a G2 Pro chip for enhanced connectivity.

The accompanying gaming controller of the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra will have four physical buttons with a 1.8ms response rate.

Camera, Battery

For optics, the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra will have a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor. OnePlus has yet to disclose details about the other sensor, but it is likely to be an 8-megapixel sensor. It could carry a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

The OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra will have an 8,600mAh Glacier battery unit with support for 120W wired fast charging.