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OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Listed on China Telecom Database Along With Specifications Ahead of April 28 Launch

OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra is set to launch in China on April 28 and here's what we know about the upcoming smartphone.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 April 2026 12:46 IST
OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Listed on China Telecom Database Along With Specifications Ahead of April 28 Launch

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra will have IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings

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Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra is all set to be launched on April 28
  • It will ship with ColorOS 16 based on Android 16
  • OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra will support 120W wired fast charging
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OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra will launch in China on April 28, and we have already seen the design and key highlights of the new smartphone in official teasers. Now, the upcoming OnePlus Ace series smartphone has surfaced on the China Telecom website, revealing most of its key specifications. The OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra is already teased to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. It is confirmed to ship with up to 16GB RAM, up to 1TB on-board storage and an 8,600mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

The upcoming OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra is now listed on the China Telecom website, bearing model number PMB110. It is listed in 12GB+256GB, 16GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, 16GB+512GB and 16GB+1TB RAM and storage options. It is shown in Ace Awakening and Metal Storm (translated from Chinese) colour options. 

oneplus ace 6 ultra china telecom OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra

Photo Credit: China Telecom

 

As per the listing, the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra runs on Android 16 with a 6.78-inch display. It has an MT6993 chipset, which corresponds to the MediaTek Dimensity 9500. It is listed with a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel sensor alongside an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. It is shown with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

The listing shows the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra with an 8,600mAh battery unit. It measures 162.3×77.37×8.55 and weighs 218g.

Most of these key specifications, including battery capacity, operating system, display and chipset, have already been officially confirmed by OnePlus. The OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra will support 120W wired fast charging. The display will have a 1.5K (1,272 x 2,772 pixels) resolution with up to 165Hz of refresh rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 1.07 billion colours, and 450 ppi pixel density. The BOE-made display will have Crystal Shield Glass protection, and the screen will support Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

The OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra will have IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. It will include an in-display 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and a dual-speaker system. It will ship with ColorOS 16 based on Android 16.

The OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra is all set to be launched on April 28 at 7 pm local time (4:30 pm IST) in China. The company is currently accepting pre-reservations for the upcoming phone via the OnePlus store, Tmall, JD.com, and other e-commerce websites.

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Further reading: OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra, OnePlus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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