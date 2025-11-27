OnePlus Ace 6T will be launched in China in the first week of December, the company announced on Thursday. As part of its announcement, the smartphone maker has also announced various key specifications and features, including the battery capacity and screen refresh rate of the upcoming phone. Recently, a company executive revealed that the handset will be the world's first handset to be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which was launched globally on November 26.

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, the firm announced that it will launch the OnePlus Ace 6T in China on December 3 at 7 pm local time (4:30 pm IST). On top of this, OnePlus has confirmed the key specifications of its upcoming smartphone. The OnePlus Ace 6T will be equipped with an 8,300mAh Glacier Battery (translated from Chinese). It will also sport a display, offering a screen refresh rate of up to 165Hz.

The phone is currently available in China for pre-order at CNY 1 (about Rs. 12.6) via the Oppo China online store. The company claims that the OnePlus Ace 6T will offer 3 hours of gameplay at 165 fps in select games. It will also allow users to play games and watch videos simultaneously.

Recently, the OnePlus China President, Li Jie Louis, revealed that the OnePlus Ace 6T will be the world's first phone to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, featuring an Oryon CPU and an Adreno GPU. Now, the company has also revealed that the SoC will be paired with the "Wind Chaser Gaming Kernel”. OnePlus claims the handset scored more than 3.56 million points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform.

The OnePlus Ace 6T will ship with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. It will also feature a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for security. The upcoming handset is confirmed to be equipped with a “standard bypass power supply” (translated from Chinese) and the same gyroscope sensor as the flagship OnePlus 15. As previously mentioned, it will be offered in three colourways - black, green, and violet.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.