OnePlus Ace 6T is set to be launched by the tech firm in China later this month. Leading up to its much-anticipated debut, the company has been teasing various specifications of the smartphone. Now, a company executive has revealed more details about the handset's performance, charging, and display. This comes shortly after the OnePlus Ace 6T was listed on the tech firm's website, revealing its colourways and design. It is teased to carry a dual rear camera unit and a glass fibre rear panel.

OnePlus Ace 6T Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, the OnePlus China President, Li Jie Louis, shared some key specifications of the upcoming OnePlus Ace 6T. The smartphone is claimed to be the world's first to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. It will carry an 8,000mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. To maintain thermals, the phone will be equipped with the new “Glacier Cooling System” (translated from Chinese), with a “large” heat dissipation area.

Moreover, the display of the handset will deliver up to 165Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus Ace 6T will launch with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. For security, the handset will ship with a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, too. The OnePlus executive also revealed that it will ship with a “standard bypass power supply” while sporting the same gyroscope as the flagship OnePlus 15.

In terms of gaming performance, the OnePlus Ace 6T is claimed to feature a new "Wind Chaser Gaming Kernel" to enable 165fps gaming, coupled with an “e-sports triple-core" processor”. It will get a 144fps mode for Honor of Kings. Additionally, the Ace 6T will offer 50:50 weight distribution, while sporting a “micro-arc” metal frame.

Coming to what was already known about the phone, the OnePlus Ace 6T will be offered in black, green, and violet colour options. The handset will also be equipped with a large flat touchscreen with “ultra-narrow” bezels. It will also feature a square camera module, housing two camera lenses. Additionally, the Ace 6T will feature a Plus key on the left side, which can be mapped to perform a particular action.

