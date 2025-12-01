Technology News
OnePlus Ace 6T Camera Details Revealed: Expected Specifications, Features

OnePlus Ace 6T is set to launch in China on December 3 at 7 pm local time (4:30 pm IST).

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 December 2025 13:47 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 6T will be offered in black, green, and violet colourways.

Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 6T will be the second handset in the Ace 6 lineup
  • OnePlus Ace 6T will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 series chip
  • The phone is teased to pack an 8,300mAh battery
OnePlus Ace 6T is slated to launch in China later this week, and the tech firm has been teasing the features and technical specifications of the upcoming handset over the past couple of weeks. The Chinese smartphone maker has also confirmed that the OnePlus Ace 6T will feature a 50-megapixel main rear camera, which is in line with earlier reports. Its promotional images, while revealing the design, also confirm that the phone will have a dual rear camera setup. This comes days after OnePlus announced the launch date of the upcoming OnePlus Ace 6T in China, which is expected to debut in global markets as the OnePlus 15R.

OnePlus Ace 6T Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that its upcoming OnePlus Ace 6T will be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with a Sony Ultra Vision sensor. The company claims that it will allow users to click “crystal-clear flagship images” (translated from Chinese).

As previously mentioned, this information corroborates earlier leaks, which suggested that the OnePlus Ace 6T will carry a dual rear camera unit, carrying a 50-megapixel main shooter and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera.

This comes days after the company announced that it will launch the OnePlus Ace 6T in China on December 3 at 7 pm local time (4:30 pm IST). It will be backed by an 8,300mAh Glacier Battery (translated from Chinese). It will also sport a 1.5K resolution display, with up to a 165Hz refresh rate.

The tech firm claims that the OnePlus Ace 6T will be launched as the world's first phone to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, featuring an Oryon CPU and an Adreno GPU, coupled with the "Wind Chaser Gaming Kernel”. This chip was launched globally by Qualcomm on November 26.

It is claimed to arrive with IP66+IP68+IP69+IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. Additionally, for security, the OnePlus Ace 6T will feature a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. The handset will ship with ColorOS 16, which is based on Android 16, bringing a suite of AI-powered tools to the phone. The Ace 6 series phone will go on sale in black, green, and violet colourways.

Dhruv Raghav
