Every year, in September, October, and November, various tech brands launch their latest flagship smartphones. We have already seen the unveiling of the Google Pixel 10 series, the iPhone 17 series, the Xiaomi 17 lineup, the Redmi K90 series, and the Oppo Find X9 series. While a few of them focused only on the Chinese markets, others have been gradually arriving in the global markets, including India, as well. However, December also appears to be packed with smartphone launches, as several mid-range and premium handsets are scheduled to arrive in India. If you are wondering which models you should be looking out for, we have curated a list of phones that will soon be available in the country.

Upcoming Smartphones in December 2025

If you are looking to buy a new handset soon, it might be worth waiting a few more days or weeks, as December 2025 will see the launch of various new handsets in India, including the OnePlus 15R, Realme P4x 5G, Vivo X300 Pro, and Vivo X300. From mid-range smartphones to premium flagship handsets, various tech firms are preparing to bring new models to the country, giving you more options to choose from.

OnePlus 15R

Launch Date: December 17

OnePlus 15R is scheduled to launch in India on December 17. The smartphone is claimed to be the first smartphone to be powered by Qualcomm's recently launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. It is confirmed to be available in the country via Amazon in Charcoal Black and Minty Green colourways.

The brand claims that the OnePlus 15R will offer IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. It is rumoured to feature a dual-rear camera unit, housed in a rectangular camera module. The phone will also ship with a power button and volume controls on the right side. It is confirmed to run on Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 in India.

Vivo X300 Series

Launch Date: December 2

Vivo X300 series, including the Vivo X300 Pro and Vivo X300, will be launched in India by the China-based tech firm on December 2 at 12 pm IST. It will be available in the country via the company's online store. In terms of specifications, the Vivo X300 series will be powered by a 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC, coupled with a Pro Imaging VS1 chip and the V3+ imaging Chip. It will run on Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

For optics, the Indian version of the Vivo X300 Pro will carry a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera setup, with a 50-megapixel (f/1.57) Sony LYT-828 primary shooter, a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) Samsung JN1 ultrawide camera, and a 200-megapixel (f/2.67) HPB APO telephoto camera.

Realme P4x 5G

Launch Date: December 4

Realme P4x 5G will be launched in India on December 4 at 12 pm IST. It is confirmed to go on sale in the country via Flipkart. The phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset. It will feature a display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

The upcoming smartphone will be equipped with a 7,000mAh Titan Battery, with 45W wired fast charging support. It will also feature a 5,300 sq mm vapour chamber cooling solution. Other details about the handset are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

OnePlus Ace 6T

Launch Date: December

OnePlus Ace 6T is confirmed to launch in China in December. However, the company has yet to announce the exact launch date. It is said to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus 15R. The Ace 6T is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC.

It is confirmed to be available in black, green, and violet colour options. The company recently revealed that the OnePlus Ace 6T will feature a large, flat display with relatively narrow bezels. It is rumoured to feature a square camera module that might house two camera lenses.

Oppo Reno 15C

Launch Date: December

Oppo Reno 15C was teased to launch in December by the tech firm during the launch event of the Reno 15 Pro and vanilla Reno 15. However, the phone's specifications have yet to be announced. According to leaks, it might sport a 6.59-inch display with 1.5K resolution and a screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The phone could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip.

Moreover, the Reno 15C is tipped to carry a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 telephoto camera on the back.

Expected Smartphone Launches in December 2025

Vivo S50 Pro Mini

Vivo S50

Redmi 15C 5G

Honor GT 2 Series

Poco C85 5G

Redmi Turbo 5

Vivo X300 FE

Oppo A6x

Redmi Magic 11 Air

This list will be updated to add more smartphones as soon as such information surfaces online or more companies confirm the same.