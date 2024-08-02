OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro was launched at the brand's Summer Launch Event earlier this month. Now, OnePlus seems to be working on a new pair of flagship true wireless earbuds — Buds Pro 3 — as a successor to last year's OnePlus Buds Pro 2. OnePlus is yet to confirm their arrival but a new leak offers our first glimpse at the earbuds and their specifications. The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 earbuds are said to last up to 43 hours. Other leaked key specifications include an IP55 rating, and Bluetooth 5.4.

OnePlus Nord Buds Pro 3 Design Leaked

A report by Smartprix has shared alleged renders and specifications of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3. The case design of the upcoming earbuds appears to be similar to the Nord Buds 3 Pro. They sport a leather finish on the front, a pairing button on the right, and a USB Type-C port at the bottom.

The earbuds are shown in black and golden colours and these finishes could be marketed as midnight opus and lunar radiance, respectively. The stems of OnePlus Nord Buds Pro 3 have a glossy finish while the in-ear style earbuds and ear tips have a matte finish. They feature L and R engravings. Each earbud has “Co-created with Dynaudio” text as well.

OnePlus Nord Buds Pro 3 Specifications (Expected)

On the specification front, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are claimed to deliver up to 43 hours of battery life along with the case which is a four-hour increase compared to the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. A charging time of ten minutes is said to offer five hours of music playback time. They are expected to come with IP55 dust and water resistance.

For connectivity, OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will reportedly use Bluetooth 5.4 version. They said to include a dual driver setup comprising an 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter. The earbuds are anticipated to have a Digital-to-Analog Converter (DAC) and support an LHDC 5.0 audio codec with 24-bit/192kHz audio.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are said to offer up to 50dB, up from Buds Pro 2's 49dB. They are said to offer Dynaudio EQ and could support dual connections as well. The case is said to measure 6.5 x 5.2 x 2.6cm with a weight of 61 grams.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 were launched in February last year with a price tag of Rs. 11,999, based on this, the publication predicts that the Buds Pro 3 will cost around Rs. 12,000 in India.