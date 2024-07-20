Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale, which commenced at midnight on July 20, will end on July 21 at 11:59 pm IST. During this time, you can get a variety of products, ranging from fashion items and home appliances to personal electronic gadgets like smartphones, smartwatches and other smart wearables, at discounted rates. Among these items are true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, which are available at significantly lower prices than their usual prices. Following are some of the best deals you can grab on TWS earphones under Rs. 10,000 during the ongoing sale.

Over and above the discounted prices, customers can avail of additional coupons and bank offers. ICICI Bank debit and credit card holders can get a 10 percent discount if they use these cards at the time of purchase. Similar benefits are available to SBI credit card holders. These additional offers lower the effective price of a given product. Specifications of these discount offers vary from item to item and can be found detailed on individual Amazon product pages.

Buyers using Amazon Pay UPI, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card, or Amazon Pay Balance at the time of purchase are also eligible for cashback offers. Readers should also note that some of the deals below include discounts from bank offers and coupon codes. All additional benefits are subject to terms and conditions.

Best TWS Earphone Deals Under Rs. 10,000 During Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale

