Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: Best Deals on TWS Earphones Under Rs. 10,000

Customers can avail of additional coupons and bank offers during the Prime Day sale.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 July 2024 14:07 IST
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 (pictured) was launched in India in February 2023

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale will end on July 21
  • Several electronic items are available at discounted rates
  • Amazon Pay UPI or Amazon Pay Balance users may get cacshback offers
Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale, which commenced at midnight on July 20, will end on July 21 at 11:59 pm IST. During this time, you can get a variety of products, ranging from fashion items and home appliances to personal electronic gadgets like smartphones, smartwatches and other smart wearables, at discounted rates. Among these items are true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, which are available at significantly lower prices than their usual prices. Following are some of the best deals you can grab on TWS earphones under Rs. 10,000 during the ongoing sale.

Over and above the discounted prices, customers can avail of additional coupons and bank offers. ICICI Bank debit and credit card holders can get a 10 percent discount if they use these cards at the time of purchase. Similar benefits are available to SBI credit card holders. These additional offers lower the effective price of a given product. Specifications of these discount offers vary from item to item and can be found detailed on individual Amazon product pages.

Buyers using Amazon Pay UPI, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card, or Amazon Pay Balance at the time of purchase are also eligible for cashback offers. Readers should also note that some of the deals below include discounts from bank offers and coupon codes. All additional benefits are subject to terms and conditions.

Best TWS Earphone Deals Under Rs. 10,000 During Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale

Product Name Launch Price Effective Sale Price
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Rs. 11,999 Rs. 8,499
Marshall Minor III Rs. 11,999 Rs. 7,999
JBL Live Pro 2 Rs. 16,999 Rs. 7,999
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Rs. 17,999 Rs. 7,650
Sennheiser CX Rs. 10,990 Rs. 6,498
JBL Tune Flex Rs. 6,999 Rs. 5,999
Jabra Elite 4 Active Rs. 10,999 Rs. 5,499
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Headphones

  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Good looks, comfortable fit
  • IP55 water and dust resistance
  • Good battery life, Qi wireless charging
  • Detailed, exciting, engaging sound
  • Bluetooth 5.3, LHDC Bluetooth codec support
  • Bad
  • Needs a OnePlus or Oppo smartphone for best performance
Read detailed OnePlus Buds Pro 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Headphones review
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Headphones
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Good looks and comfort
  • IPX7 water resistance
  • Very good sound quality with the Scalable codec
  • Excellent ANC and hear-through
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Works optimally only with Samsung devices, no app on iOS
  • Wider voice assistant support missing
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
JBL Live Pro 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Headphones

Colour Blue
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Headphones
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
