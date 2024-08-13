OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are confirmed to debut next week in India and other global markets. The true wireless (TWS) earphones will arrive as a successor to last year's OnePlus Buds Pro 2. The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 earbuds are expected to come with IP55 rated build and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. They are likely to retain the dual drivers of the predecessor. The upcoming Buds Pro 3 are said to last up to 43 hours on a single charge.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will be officially unveiled on August 20, the brand announced through an X post on Monday. The event will be held at 6.30pm IST in India. In global markets, the launch will take place at 9:00am (EST), 2:00pm (BST) and 3:00pm (CEST). OnePlus describes the new device as the company's “finest audio offering yet” with “meticulously balanced notes.”

OnePlus has published a dedicated landing page on its website revealing the launch date of the Buds Pro 3. They are shown with an oval-shaped case and this case design is a notable departure from previous OnePlus earbuds that have a boxy design. Interested customers can click on the “Notify Me” button on the website to get fresh updates about the launch.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Specifications, Price (Expected)

As per past leaks, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will come with IP55 dust and water resistance. They are expected to deliver up to 43 hours of battery life along with the case which is a four-hour increase compared to the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. They are said to pack Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and include a dual driver setup comprising an 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are anticipated to have a Digital-to-Analog Converter (DAC) and support an LHDC 5.0 audio codec with 24-bit/192kHz audio. They said to offer up to 50dB adaptive noise cancellation, up from Buds Pro 2's 49dB.

OnePlus' upcoming flagship earbuds are said to cost around Rs. 12,000 in India. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 were launched in February last year with a price tag of Rs. 11,999.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.